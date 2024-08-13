Senator Nwoye Excites Constituents with One Year Scorecard

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Senator Representing Anambra North Senatorial District at the 10th Senate, Senator Dr Tony Nwoye has rolled out what he described as his impressive achievements as a Senator Representing the Zone in the Senate.

According to a statement from the Senator’s media team made available to newsmen on Tuesday, his list of accomplishments in his first year in office is evidence of his dedication and tireless efforts to improve the lives of his constituents in the Anambra North Senatorial District and Anambra State.

It further stated that his numerous infrastructural projects, empowerment programs, and motions/bills demonstrate his commitment to the well-being and development of the good people of Anambra North and Anambra State.

The statement reads in part: “Senator Tony Nwoye, as Labour Party Senator, has initiated and completed numerous infrastructure projects that have significantly improved the living standards of his constituents. Key projects include:

“Construction of Multipurpose

Modern Youth Centre With Hostel Accommodation in Onitsha South Local Government, by Fegge Post Office; construction of 23 Lock Up Shops with Solar Powered Borehole with Over Head Tanks, Toilets For Petty Traders at Slaughter Market Opposite Army Gate Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government; construction of 20 Lock Up Shops with Over Head Tanks & Toilets for Petty Traders at Okolonji Street Onitsha.

“Construction of Community Hall Computer Training Building for the people of Okotie Iyiowa Odekpe in Ogbaru Local Government; construction of Modern Afia Ilo Market Nsugbe in Anambra East Local Government Area; construction of Fish Farm and Poultry Clusters & Training Centre at Ojilibuota Abata Nsugbe for Young Farmers in Anambra North.

“Construction of Community Market in Umali Akanator Omor Junction in Ayamelum Local Government; construction of 6 Classroom Block at Unity School Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area; construction of 100 Lock up Shops with Toilets in Otuocha Market in Anambra East Local Government Area.

“Built and handed over Two Bed room House for Indigent citizen in Umuchioke Ndiagu Ifite Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government; built and handed over Two Bed room House for Indigent citizen in Ikenga Anaku Community in Ayamelum Local Government; built and handed over two bed room house for Indigent citizen in Umueragu Anaku Ayamelum Local Government; built and handed over Two Bed room House for Indigent citizen in Ezenri Amagu Nsugbe Anambra East Local Government.

“Built and handed over Two Bed room House for Indigent citizen in Udabo Otuocha Umueri Anambra East Local Government; built and handed over Two Bed room House for Indigent citizen in Umutu quarters Umuikwu, Anam, Ezianam Ward Anambra West LGA; construction of The fresh fruit open market stalls at Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government; provision of 20 pieces Boats For 20 Fishermen in Anambra North Senatorial District.

“Provision of Marine Ambulance to Carter for Victims in Boat Mishap or any Water Accident in Our Waterways in Anambra North; construction of Community Borehole at East Niger Layout Okpoko Ogbaru Local Government Area; construction of Road in Nenyi Umueri in Anambra East Local Government area; construction of Iyabo-Ogwukwa Hall Road (Road leading to Justice Obidigwe House) Omor in Ayamelum Local Government Area.

“Construction of road at Mmiata Anam Anambra West Local Government; construction of Innovation Training Centre for Youths in Aguleri and Okoti Odekpe In Anambra East and Ogbaru Local Government Areas of Anambra North; construction of Community Road in Nando Anambra East Local Government Area; construction of Road at Ezi Umueri by St Mary Catholic Church Otuocha Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

“Provision of Mini Rice Processing Machine with Destoning components for Farmers in Ayamelum Axis. (yet to be installed); rehabilitation of Road in University On The Niger Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area owed by Anglican Church; construction of Road with dual drainage in Abata after Oyi River leading to Onitsha -Adani Expressway; empowerment of over 13,000 Constituents of Anambra North Senatorial District and Ndi Anambra at All Saints Cathedral Field Onitsha in January 2024.

“Construction of Ifite-Umueri Awkuzu road with dual drainage system in Awkuzu Oyi LGA spur leading to Onitsha-Enugu expressway; construction of Umuanaevili road Aguleri Anambra East LGA with dual drainage system; construction of Ako/St Augustine Catholic Church road in Umuoba Anam; construction of Eziafo Road Igbariam with dual drainage system; construction of Ugwuasa road; rehabilitation and repairs of Mkpoloakwa-Ojilibu road spur Onitsha-Otuocha.”

Continuing, it reads: “Some of the training done for the good people of anambra north senatorial district:

“Training and Provision of Carpentry Equipment to over 75 Youths with Cash Stipends for Start up; training and Provision of bricklaying equipment over 80 Youths with Cash Stipends for Start ups; training and provision for health care providers equipment, first and boxes etc.

“Provision of fashion design equipment and Sewing machines etc with Cash Stipends for Start ups to over 100 Women; provision of Generators to 100 Selected Anambra North Constituents; training of over 80 Youths on E-marketing and provision of handsets and cash empowerment to some Selected phone operators.

“Skill acquisition training in Onitsha; provision of yam grinding machines to some Selected Constituent; provision of cassava grinding machines to some selected constituents; training in Forex trading in Anambra North Senatorial district; world class cash empowerment program for Anambra North Zone held at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha on 7th January 2024; and provision and distribution of laptops computers, refrigerators to some selected Constituents.

“It has been a one year of impactful and purposeful leadership in Anambra North Senatorial district.

In deed, Anambra North is in a safe hands.”

See photos of some of the projects: