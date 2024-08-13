Anglican Seminarian Defiles 10-Year-Old Girl Who Came to Invite Him to Her Graduation Ceremony (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 34-year-old man, identified as Mr. Chukwudi Okoye has been arrested on the directive of the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in the state.

According to video currently trending on social media, the suspect, who hails from Enugwu-Agidi in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State, committed the act in Amanuke, Awka North Local Government where he resides.

It was gathered that the girl was later rushed to the Emergency Ward Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, for urgent medical attention, as a result of complications and other health issues purportedly resulting from the incident.

Okoye, who was interrogated in the video, admitted to have fingered and generally defiled the little girl, but claimed that he did not fully penetrate.

According to him, the girl, who is a child of his family friend, came to invite him to her graduation ceremony in her school.

“I told her to help me wash some dishes in my kitchen. After washing the dishes, she went and lied down on my bed, while still telling me to prepare let’s go for the graduation.

“As I was there with her, something came over me, and I began to undress her; but I didn’t penetrate,” he narrated.

Continuing, Okoye, who earlier denied penetrating the victim at all, later admitted to have done so, but also claimed that he didn’t penetrate fully, as the girl is still too young.

“One week after that incident, the girls mother came and told me what her daughter reported to her that transpired between us; and she also informed me about the health complications the girl developed.

“I told them actually what happened. But I didn’t penetrate fully, because she is still a young girl,” Okoye added.

Okoye is said to be a seminarian in the Anglican church.

Watch the video below: