Prominent Anambra Media Personality Urges Soludo to Visit Ogbunike Cave

By Ezeisi Dikeigbo

The Leader of Team Make Ogbunike Great (TMOG), Ogbuefi Dr. Chuma-Odili Harris Udokamma (A.K.A. Ogene Ogbunike) has called on the Anambra State Government to visit Ogbunike Cave and kick-start a project on the site.

Ogene Ogbunike made the call when he led a high-power delegation of traditional redcap Chiefs who are key Stakeholders of Team Make Ogbunike Great (TMOG) on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Awka, over the week.

Ogene, a renowned Media practitioner and social rights activist, informed the Governor that Ogbunike Cave was in dire need of attention.

Ogene, while acknowledging Gov. Soludo for his leadership, also sought his support for the TMOG’s programmes on health, education, culture, and road infrastructures in the Ogbunike community.

TMOG was established in 2021 to secure a better future for sons and daughters of Ogbunike origin.

Responding to the call, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu advised the TMOG to work closely with the state governments as well as other stakeholders to drive development in the Ogbunike community.

The SSG, however, promised to ensure that the government kick-starts a project at Ogbunike Cave. He called on the wealthy sons and daughters of Ogbunike to partner with the state government to fast-track development in the community.

He also re-echoed the significance of the Public-Private-Community Partnership model of Mr. Governor

“The Public-Private-Community Partnership (PPCP) model —a variant of PPP where community is now included as one of the partners – is currently being implemented in Anambra State. The Governor has aggressively pursued the PPCP model in Anambra; and the outcome of this model is becoming visible.

“Soludo-led government has been encouraging community participation in development, calling on the wealthy citizens to support economic development in their communities,” he said.

Prof Chukwulobelu further urged TMOG to promote the PPCP model in Ogbunike community, to encourage wealthy individuals to assist in community developmental projects. He noted that, through PPCP, Governor Soludo has commissioned a couple of projects – including roads, markets, and hospitals, adding that some of the projects were solely built by wealthy citizens in their respective communities.

On the issue of the Kingship contest in Ogbunike, the SSG assured Team Make Ogbunike Great that the constitution is supreme in deciding who becomes a king or PG in any community in Anambra state.

“The state government ensures that the people are allowed to choose their traditional ruler according to the dictates of their Igweship Constitution. It’s simple, let the people decide who becomes their king. You see, recently, the best form of election that has always worked in many communities is option A4, if it’s allowed by your constitution, good.

“I’m surprised to hear that some people are trying to foment trouble where there’s no trouble. I always tell the communities, you have a constitution that guides everything. Why can’t you follow your constitution? Communities destabilize themselves, everyone cannot be Igwe. The peace of the community is in the hands of the members of the community,” Prof Chukwulobelu concluded.