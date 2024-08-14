INSECURITY: Anambra Government Unveils Emergency Hotlines for Reporting Crimes

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Government has taken a proactive step to enhance security within the state by releasing dedicated emergency contact numbers for reporting kidnappers and other criminal activities in the State.

This is coming amid the rising concerns over the recent surge of insecurity, especially kidnapping and other violent crimes, in the state.

According to a flyer issued on Wednesday, August 14, residents of Anambra are urged to call 07039896429 or 09017280990 if they witness or become aware of any suspicious or criminal activities in their area.

Aside reminding the public that security is everybody’s business, this move, the flyer hints, also aims to bolster community vigilance and facilitate a quicker response from security agencies.

“See something, say something!

“Criminals and kidnappers are not ghosts. They live among us and operate in our forests. If you keep quiet, one day, their nefarious activities will affect you directly or indirectly, or your loved ones.

“It’s important to understand therefore that SECURITY is everybody’s business,” the flyer partly reads.

The government, through the flyer, reiterates the call on everyone in the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately. It also expressed optimism that such collaborative effort between the government, security agencies, and the public would help create a safer environment for all in the state

“So, if you see something, you should say something, to enable Government take care of the rest.

“Call the following nos: 07039896429 or 09017280990,” it added.

The state government further assured that every security information given by anyone would be treated in strict confidence.

Recall that Anambra state government has witnessed a series of alarming incidents of crimes, especially kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent crimes in recent time.

Just early this week, three individuals were abducted along the Nkpologwu-Akpo Road in Aguata Local Government Area. This occurred just a few days after a fatal attack by gunmen on a police checkpoint along the Nnewi-Oba Road, among other similar crimes recently recorded in different parts of the State.