8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Police bust human trafficking syndicate in Kano

Crime
Police bust human trafficking syndicate in Kano
Kano State map

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Kano Zonal Command, has received 12 rescued victims of human trafficking.

The agency’s Zonal Commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, stated this on Tuesday, in Kano while receiving the victims rescued by the Kano State Police Command.

Babale said the state police arrested three suspects, Shafi’u Salisu, 25, of Bachirawa Quarters, Kano, Rebecca Adebayo, 22, of Kwara State and Mujibat Olagoke, 27, from Oyo State in connection with the trafficking.

He noted that the rescued victims aged between 15 and 40, were all females.

Commissioner of Police arrive at Ojota Park during the protest #endbadgovernanceinnigeria

“The victims were rescued on August 3, at about 4:15 p.m. along Tsanyawa Federal High Way, Kano by a team of policemen attached to Tsanyawa Division, on their way to Libya for labour exploitation.

READ ALSO  Jigawa inaugurates committee on new minimum wage implementation

“The 12 rescued victims are from Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, and Imo States,” he confirmed.

The zonal commander appreciated the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Salman Dogo-Garba, for his cooperation.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

“The victims will be counselled and rehabilitated before reuniting them with their families,” Babale assured.

He called on parents to protect their children from being exploited and lured into slavery in the name of seeking greener pastures.

Babale urged the public to report suspicious cases of human traffickers and trafficking in their respective communities to appropriate authorities for prompt action.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Reps seek 25-year jail term, N10m fine for separatist agitators [Sun]
Next article
Bauchi to distribute free Fertiliser to 42,000 farmers- Emir of Jama’are

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police Launch Manhunt, As Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint with Bomb in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.