Police bust human trafficking syndicate in Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Kano Zonal Command, has received 12 rescued victims of human trafficking.

The agency’s Zonal Commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, stated this on Tuesday, in Kano while receiving the victims rescued by the Kano State Police Command.

Babale said the state police arrested three suspects, Shafi’u Salisu, 25, of Bachirawa Quarters, Kano, Rebecca Adebayo, 22, of Kwara State and Mujibat Olagoke, 27, from Oyo State in connection with the trafficking.

He noted that the rescued victims aged between 15 and 40, were all females.

“The victims were rescued on August 3, at about 4:15 p.m. along Tsanyawa Federal High Way, Kano by a team of policemen attached to Tsanyawa Division, on their way to Libya for labour exploitation.

“The 12 rescued victims are from Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, and Imo States,” he confirmed.

The zonal commander appreciated the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Salman Dogo-Garba, for his cooperation.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

“The victims will be counselled and rehabilitated before reuniting them with their families,” Babale assured.

He called on parents to protect their children from being exploited and lured into slavery in the name of seeking greener pastures.

Babale urged the public to report suspicious cases of human traffickers and trafficking in their respective communities to appropriate authorities for prompt action.