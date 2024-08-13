Reps seek 25-year jail term, N10m fine for separatist agitators [Sun]

The House of Representatives is proposing a 25-year imprisonment or N10 million fine, or both, for any person convicted for making a statement or taking an action that leads to separatist agitation or inter-group or sectional conflict in the country.

This is contained in the Counter Subversion Bill 2024 before the House. The proposed legislation, according to its explanatory memoranda, “seeks to criminalise subversive activities by associations, organisations, militias, cults, bandits and other proscribed groups in Nigeria.”

The Bill, sponsored by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, is awaiting the second reading, during which the general principles will be debated.

Similarly, the Bill states that any person who destroys national symbols, refuses to recite the national anthem and pledge, defaces a place of worship with the intent to cause violence and subverts the Federal Government shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of N5 million or 10 years imprisonment or both.

According to the bill, any person who mounts an illegal roadblock, engages in illegal road traffic function, imposes illegal curfew, conducts illegal procession, shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of N2 million or five years jail term or both.

Furthermore, the Bill prescribes a fine of N4 million or two years imprisonment for a person convicted for castigating, denigrating, embarrassing or bringing to disrepute the leadership of a community, religion, lawful group, local government, state or federal government.

Also, sections 2,5,6 and 10 of the proposed legislation state that, “A person who engages in activities that results to mutual suspicion, mistrust, distrust or intolerance which degenerates into conflict and violence that threatens the corporate existence, peace and security of the federation of Nigeria, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N5 million or imprisonment for a term of 10 years or both.

“A person who forcefully takes over any place of worship, town hall, school, premises, public or private place, arena, or a similar place through duress, undue influence, subterfuge or other similar activities, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N5 million or imprisonment for a term of 10 years or both.

“A person who professes loyalty, pledges or agrees to belong to an organisation that disregards the sovereignty of Nigeria, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N3 million or imprisonment for a term of four years or both.

“A person who receives financial or political support from a foreign organisation, group or country that is not compatible with the interest, development, security and progress of Nigeria, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N15 million or imprisonment for a term of 20 years or both.”

Also, sections 12, 13 , 14 , 15, 17 and 20 of the bill provide that, “ Every person, group or organisation that engages in activities that undermines national security, harmonious community interaction, peaceful coexistence and the maintenance of law and order, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N3 million or imprisonment for a term of five years or both.

“A person, group or organisation that persistently disregards, disobeys, or disrespects constituted authority, rules, regulations, order or contravenes the law wilfully, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to three years imprisonment at the first instance, and seven years for a subsequent offence or to a fine of N5 million or both.

“A person who habitually violates the law, refuses or prevents arrest, disrupts legal processes or proceedings, engages in contrary behaviour or persistent and recalcitrant, defiance and rebellion against constituted authority, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N5 million or seven years imprisonment or both.

“A person who establishes, creates, operates or maintains, funds, supports or assists a paramilitary group, guard, brigade, organisation, corps, union, militia, cult or bandit group under whatever name or guise, except established by laws passed by the National Assembly or State House of Assembly, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N10 million or 15 years imprisonment or both.”

While Sections 17 and 20 add that, “A person who illegally constructs a structure or takes over a public place, road or fields without permission from the authority in charge of the place, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N1 million or imprisonment for a term of three years or both.

“A person, who owns, possesses, produces, distributes, imports, handles, uses military, police or intelligence agency’s uniforms, emblems or accoutrements, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N2 million or imprisonment for a term of two years or both.”