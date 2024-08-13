Bauchi to distribute free Fertiliser to 42,000 farmers- Emir of Jama’are

From Ahmad SAKA? Bauchi

The Emir of Jama’ar Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi has explained that arrangement has been completed to distribute 42,000 sacks of fertilizers free to farmers im all nooks and crannies of Bauchi State.

Emir Nuhu who is the Chairman of the distribution commitee of 70 trucks of fertilizer set up by the Bauchi State Government said this today at the end of the distribution committee meeting in Bauchi. He said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security donated the 70 trucks of fertiliser to Bauchi farmers as part of efforts to boost farming activities in the state.

He said the committee will take the commodity to farmers in all the Polling units in the 20 local Government areas of the state.

Emir Nuhu said all communities, labour unions, Religious organisations, women group, youths groups and mamy bodies will receive the free fertilizer.

He commended Governor Bala Mohammed and the federal government for the gesture which he said would go a long way in supporting farmers at the grassroots.

He appeal to the beneficieries to make the best use of the fertilizer to raise the level of agricultural production and ensure food security in the state since the State is blessed with abundant land, human and natural resources which if properly harness and utilise them it will help towards the economic development of the state”

Emir Nuhu expressed gratitude to the state government for finding them worthy to serve in the committee and promised to ensure justice and equity in the distribution process.

You would recalled that when the committee was inaugurated some of the committee’s terms of reference to include designing criteria for the selection of genuine farmers and farmers’ associations across the state, ensure fair distribution of the assorted fertilizer to the benefiting farmers and to submit report to the state government within three wee