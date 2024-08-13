Police arrest 62 year old suspect with suspected counterfeit notes

…Writes CBN to do forensic analyses

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 62 year old man , named Tahir Ahmed with suspected counterfeit currencies.



Police Public Relations Officer PPRO of the Command. SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, stated this in a statement distributed to newsmen in Bauchi, He said Police Recovered, the sum of two hundred and thirty-eight thousand (N238,000) naira suspected to be counterfeit notes from the suspect.

In his account of the incident Police Spokesman said “a concerned citizen from Jos North LGA, Plateau State boarded a commercial Vectra vehicle from Sabon Garin Narabi Toro LGA, Bauchi State, en route to Bauchi. Upon reaching Tilden Fulani Market in Toro LGA, Bauchi State, a 62-year-old man named Tahir Ahmed stopped the vehicle and joined the journey to Bauchi. While in transit, Tahir Ahmed allegedly transformed some papers into new one thousand naira notes through what appeared to be ritualistic chanting, giving rise to suspicion that the notes might be counterfeit. Upon reaching Bauchi metropolitan around Yandoka road, a Good Samaritan reported to the police station, Upon interrogation, the suspect reportedly admitted to the aforementioned crime. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details related to this incident”

Wakil said “The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad has instructed the deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to send a request letter to the Central Bank of Nigeria for forensic analysis to determine the authenticity of the suspected currency notes.”

He said the Commissioner of Police is urging the public to continue their collaboration with the police and other law enforcement agencies in combating crime and maintaining law and order in our communities.