FCT Labour Party Leaders Rally Behind National Transition Committee, Call for Nationwide Support

In a significant show of unity and support, the forum of Labour Party council chairmanship aspirants from the Abuja Municipal Area Councils (AMAC) paid a solidarity visit to the Labour Party National Transition Committee (LP-NTC) led by Comrade Abdulwaheed Omar. The visit, which took place in Abuja, aimed to pledge their loyalty and support to the NTC, urging party faithfuls across the country to do the same.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Kingsley Okoronkwo, spokesman for the delegation, commended the integrity, hard work, and sincerity of the Omar-led leadership, stating that it represents the solution for the party’s rebirth and emancipation from its tainted recent past under the defunct leadership of Barr. Julius Abure.

Okoronkwo emphasized that the AMAC forum’s support for the NTC is crucial in achieving the party’s widely desired transparent state congresses and all-inclusive national convention within the shortest feasible timeframe.

Receiving the delegation, Comrade Tony Akeni, chairman of the NTC Media and Publicity Sub-committee, applauded their courage in stepping out of the “dark page” of the party’s defunct leadership and called on all Labour Party members to emulate their example.

Akeni described the visit as “very symbolic,” stating that it marks the end of Abure’s “bunker of dissidents” and sends a strong signal to Labour Party members nationwide that there is only one true and lawful authority of the Labour Party, which is the NTC.

Comrade Omar, addressing the visiting forum, debunked false narratives perpetuated by the past leadership, emphasizing the NLC’s constitutional and court-affirmed stakeholder role in the Labour Party.

He explained that the NLC conducts its stakeholder role in the party through the NLC Political Commission, ensuring separation from its general labour union mandates.

Omar urged the aspirants to enlighten the public about the NLC’s lawful inputs in the party and warned against Abure’s continued attempts to scam and defraud party members.

Omar also reassured affected members that suspensions carried out by Abure after his tenure terminated are null and void, confirming that Abure himself remains suspended from the party.

He warned that accomplices of Abure’s destabilization mission, crimes, and anarchy in the party will face harsh consequences.

The visit demonstrates the growing support for the NTC and its efforts to achieve transparent state congresses and an all-inclusive national convention.

As the party moves forward, the solidarity and pledge of loyalty from the FCT members is a strong pointer to the urgent need for Labour Party members nationwide to unite behind the NTC.

The delegation included Dr. Tobias Obiechina, Hon. Ephraim Haruna, Hon. Shekwaga Anyisa, and Hon. Nonso Okeke, among others. Their visit marks a significant milestone in the party’s journey towards rebirth and emancipation from its tainted recent past.