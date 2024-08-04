Oyo APC Group Carpets Kogi SDP Guber Candidate Ajaka Over Call For Tinubu’s Ministers’ Sack 

The Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals (APC-P), has described call by the Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Murtala Ajaka, for the sack of the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and some Ministers as self serving and ego chasing.

Ajaka, had in a press statement a few days ago, demanded a major shakeup in the presidential cabinet, saying, sacking some Ministers and replacing them with fresh hands will assuage frayed nerves and restore the confidence of Nigerians in President Tinubu.

He also accused Onanuga of using his utterances on social media to create enemies for the president than friends, calling on President Tinubu to either sack or suspend him (Onanuga).

In its reaction, the APC-P, said in a statement on Sunday, by its Chief Convener, Alhaji Adekunle Lawal, that it was insulting that a disloyal former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC was the one going public with a call for the sack of the President’s appointees and also giving impression that Nigerians have lost confidence in the Tinubu’s Presidency.

The APC group asked whether Ajaka, having failed in his voyage of political treachery, is now preparing his return to the APC, and looking forward to taking the positions of those who stood with the President when he left the party.

The group, which accused the SDP gubernatorial candidate of lobbying for Ministerial appointment, said his call for the sack of Ministers and Mr Onanuga was pave way for his desired appointment as Minister of Information or to replace Onanuga as Special Adviser on Information.

While telling Ajaka that APC do not operate as a party of free exit and free entry, the group pointed out that having rebelled against the party by dumping it for SDP, he (Ajaka) should know that his return to the APC, if he so desired, will not be with a red carpet reception.

The APC group admonished the party leaders in Kogi State, and at the national level not to encourage rebellion among the members by relating with Ajaka, until he properly returns to the party and apologized for his rebellion.