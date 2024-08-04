8.4 C
Hunger Protest: Police arrest 212, charge 74 to court, recover items in Jigawa

N/West
PROTEST: Police arrest 212, 74 charged to court recovered several items in jigawa
Jigawa,

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

Jigawa state police command has arrested 212 hoodlums, out of which 74 were charged to Court, and recovered several looted property’s in various parts of the state during EndBadGovernance protest, Commissioner of Police, AS Abdullahi has revealed.

Addressing a press conference at the Command’s Headquarters in Dutse said the Nigeria police in conjunction with sister security agencies in the state have recovered 50 Motorcycles, 50 Tricycle, 12 Bicycles and nine chairs.According to him “other items recovered includes 303 bags of fertilizer, 54 Cartons of mosquito nets, two bags of Rice and office furnitures.

A picture of the arrested hoodlums by the police who partake in the last End of bad governance protest in jigawa state
A picture of the arrested hoodlums by the police who partake in the last End of bad governance protest in jigawa state

“Despite taking all necessary measures to avert unforeseen circumstances, on day one of the protest, some unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements who were bent on destabilizing the polity, decided to use and engaged teenagers leading to violence and destruction of public properties especially at palliative stores Yalwawa, Shuwarin and Government House in Dutse metropolis”.

He noted that, “The teenagers have showed unruly behavior, refusing to listen to our appeals. They have ignored warning and pleas to desist from violence, instead choose to engage in destructive behavior”.

Abdullahi maintained that “When all appeals failed. The security agencies were left with no option than to use minimum force to disperse the violent protesters. However, the violent protest spread to some Local Government areas such as Hadejia, Birnin-Kudu, Gumel, Kazaure and Babura LGAs”.

Meanwhile, The State Joint Security Committee has completely lifted the curfew in the Nineteen (19) LGAs where there was no report of any violence during the protest. Similarly, the committee has also commended the good people of the 19 LGAs for showing patriotism and respect for the constituted authorities. Also, the committee praised the dedication and commitment of people of Giwa LGAs for cooperating with security agencies and support in conﬁscation of the looted property’s from the hoodlums.

His Excellency, Malam Umar Namadi FCA thank the good people of Jigawa State for their patient and understanding throughout the trial period. The Governor also appeals for support and prayers for peace and stability in the State and Nigeria at large.

While, thanking the Security Agencies in the State for their professionalism, commitments and dedication throughout the period under review.

