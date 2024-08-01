Northern group withdraws from continue participation in the protest, Alleges protest hijacked, turned violent

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

ThecNorthern Agenda for Good Governance & Allied Groups, one of the leading Civil Society Organisations CSOs in the forefront of the ongoing nationwide protest against hunger ,bad governance has called all their members to withdraw from the protest with immediate effect alleged that project hijacked , turns violent in many places.

Deputy National Coordinator of the group

Comrade Hashim Bala Pali announced their decision to withdraw from the protest, and alleged that hoodlums, irate youths and disgruntled elements have hijacked the peaceful protest turning it into violence and looting spree.

Pali said this today in Bauchi, when he briefed Journalists at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ. He said that the decision to cancel the peaceful protest in Bauchi State became necessary in order to save lives and properties of citizens.

He said that, “At this juncture, we appreciate the support from our members, citizens across all divide for the initially planned civil protest. We decided to call it off in the interest of peace and stability of Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole as we realized that it is better we send the message through this medium than to allow some unknown and perhaps irresponsible elements hijack the whole thing with the good intentions into something we all will not like.”

Deputy National Coordinator said that “Even at that, however, we assure you all that the struggle has not ended.In fact., it has just started.Ourcountru and its people must be free and enjoy available dividens of democracy that will make life meaningful.”

Pali said that ”These protests which are in exercise of our fundamental right to peaceful assembly guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are aimed at drawing the attention of the government towards addressing the serious challenges that has made life unbearable to the common man.”

He called on the Federal Government to address the issues we feel very strongly about are as follows: Oil exploration in the Kolmani area. It is recalled that following the commissioning of oil exploration in Kolmani area by former President MuhammaduBuhari at which occasion President Bola Tinubu was present about two years ago, the site has been abandoned and work has stopped on this very important project of significant socio-economic and developmental interest to not only the North East but the entire country as a whole.”

“The issue is even more worrisome considering the fact during his campaign visit to the North East, President Tinubu promised to continue with work in this regard but that is not happening.As such, we demand explanation for what is happening and resumption of work at the site without further delay,” he added.

He said that,”Politics of subsidy removal and the imperative of policy reversal. In this regard, we observe that like most NIgerians that the root cause of the hunger, starvation amd other difficulties faced by our people is the removal of subsidy in PMS as announced by the President in his inaugural address.”

,”Since then, life has become meaningless to majority of our citizens hence we join the popular call by compatriots for return of subsidy regime with immediate effect.The survival of our people is better than policy cosmetics and window dressing that is not achieving any result So let’s go back to subsidy.”

Pali said that,”Hike in electricity tariff. We observe that it was insensitive of the Federal government to introduce high increase in electricity tariff at a time most NIgerians are struggling to have a square meal a day.The policy is as such without human face and not in the best interest of the country It has to be reversed as other alternatives of providing electricity at affordable prices should be explored rather than sheer increase in the tariff.”

On addressing issues of hike in fees and other matters in the education sector, he stressed that,”On this issue, it is our position that the students loan fund introduced to cushion the effect of hike in fees paid by students in tertiary institutions of learning across the country will not address the problems of access to quality education to the average Nigerian in both short and the long run.”

“As such, we suggest that economic policies that improve the purchasing capacity of the average citizens, add value to our currency and what have you are preferred.This will make it possible for most citizens to afford tertiary education without much ado,” he added.

He continued on review of Forex and other macro and micro economic policies of the government saying,”So far, most of the economic policies of the President Tinubu administration do not seem to be working as their direct consequence is increase in the suffering of the citizens. To this end, we demand that rising rate inflation should be checked while our land borders should be reopened.”

“Filling the trust deficit and engaging in constant inter face with citizens. We observe that most of our leaders are taking the people for granted.This is why it is only during national emergencies like this time that some leaders remember to engage citizens on what government is doing about these problems,” he added.

The Deputy National Coordinator added that,”It shouldn’t be so. for example, we learnt that none of our Ministers in President Tinubu’s cabinet and other appointees have returned home to discuss the issues and the way forward with the people. Equally, among our representatives in the National Assembly, only a handful few are here at this crucial time.”

“As voice of the electorate, we will no longer tolerate this kind of situation. Leaders at all level must maintain a regular touch with the people for trust, accountability and development sake,” he stressed.

“Pending our next notice or circular, we enjoin fellow citizens to return home, resume their normal legitimate activities and continue to work with us in lawful ways until the issues addressed in this conference are properly because the struggle has just started”.