NLC spits fire over raid of HQ [The Sun]

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to direct its members to boycott work and stay at home if harassment against them persisted.

According to a statement by its spokesman, Benson Upah, the union said the security personnel raided its headquarters, known as the Labour House, in Abuja around 8:30pm on Wednesday, and carted away books and other publications during the operation.

As a result, the workers’ body has advised all staff to refrain from entering the Secretariat until it can confirm that no incriminating materials or harmful substances have been left behind by the invading personnel.

“This evening at about 8.30pm long after the close of work, a troop of heavily armed security operatives invaded the Labour House located in the Central Business District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja which serves as the National Headquarters and Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“They broke into the floor and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor carting away hundreds of books and other publications.

“The invading troop claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGoveranance Protests.

“In order to allay our fears, we demand an international inquiry into this very traumatic invasion.

“Finally, we demand the immediate withdrawal of the troop of invading security agents from the premises of the Labour House, Abuja.

“We also demand that all the books and materials carted away by the invading security operatives should be returned unfailingly to where they were taken from before the end of work tomorrow, 8th August 2024. We make this demand given the illegality of the operation as there was no court order for the invasion, ransacking and looting of the publications.

“If this harassment continues, the Nigeria Labour Congress will not hesitate to call on its members to stay home until their safety and security are assured. We warn that the asphyxiation of the public space and channels for constructive engagement, dialogue and negotiations in light of the excruciating difficulties that Nigerians are going through right now would only make matters worse. A stitch in time might still save nine,” the statement read in parts.

However, responding to journalists enquiries on the raid, the DSS Director of Public Relations, Peter Afunaya, in a one paragraph statement on the agency’s Whatsapp handle, denied the allegation. “Good morning dear friends. Pls kindly note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja.”

On Wednesday night, the NLC, in a statement by Upah, had raised the alarm over the raid of its office.

“They broke in and ransacked the bookshop on the second floor carting away hundreds of books and other publications. The invading troop claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGoveranance Protests,” Upah shared.

The union condemned the development and called for immediate withdrawal of the security operatives from its headquarters.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns in its entirety this new low in security operations in Nigeria. The armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night.

“Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents. Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy,” NLC stated.

Reacting, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has condemned the raid as a “Gestapo-style” assault that undermines democratic principles and the rule of law.

It criticized the forceful entry into the NLC offices, labeling it a blatant disregard for democratic norms. The group particularly called out President Tinubu, highlighting the irony that such actions are taking place under his administration, given his background as a figure who rose to power through opposition struggles and has long been considered a democrat.

In a statement by Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the CNPP, James Ezema, the CNPP urged President Tinubu to rein in the security agencies, warning that Nigeria is at risk of being transformed into a police state. They expressed concern over what they view as a campaign of intimidation against opposition voices, reminiscent of tactics employed by military dictatorships.

The CNPP clarified that while they do not support violent agitation or the distribution of inciting materials, they cannot accept the heavy-handedness of security forces in civilian contexts. They emphasized that at a time when insecurity prevents farmers from working in peace, any attempts to suppress dissent or intimidate citizens would only fuel public anger and deepen resentment toward the Tinubu administration.

The CNPP further cautioned that neglecting the plight of citizens, many of whom are already suffering from economic hardship and hunger, could lead to disastrous consequences. The group reminded President Tinubu of his roots in opposition struggles, warning that continued repression could drive citizens to underground resistance.

In conclusion, the CNPP called on President Tinubu to uphold the rights of all citizens, including the NLC, and to prioritize addressing the nation’s pressing economic and security challenges. The CNPP vowed to continue advocating for the rights of Nigerians and to stand against any form of oppression under the banner of democratic governance.