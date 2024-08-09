8.4 C
Jigawa inaugurates committee on new minimum wage implementation

N/West
Jigawa inaugurates committee on new minimum wage implementation
Jigawa,

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
The Jigawa State Executive Council meeting held at Govt House Dutse and chaired by the state Governor Umar Danmodi has approved for the establishment of a 10-Member committee for the implementation of new minimum wage in the State.
Composition of the committee includes::

1. Head of Service (HOS)               – Chairman
2. Commissioner of Justice.           – Member
3. Commissioner of Finance            – Member
4. Commissioner Budget                     – Member
5. Commissioner for Local Government – Member.
Others are Commissioner for Basic Education – Member
7. Commissioner of Health        – Member
8. Commissioner of Information         – Member
9. Special Adviser Salary & Pension – Member, while the PPS to His Excellency     will serve as the Committee    – Secretary .
In a statement issued by the state Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sport and Culture Hon. Sagir Musa Ahmed stated other adopted resolution’s includes the release  of Eight Hundred and Eighty-Two Mllion, Eight Hundred  and Thirty-Two Thousand  Nine Hundred and Sixty-One Naira Twenty-Five Kobo (882,832,961.25k) only for the settlement of National Examinations Registration charges (NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS) of the Jigawa States candidates for the 2024. The payment is in respect to 39,709 candidates for SSCE (NECO), NTC (NABTEB) and SAIS/STQ (NBAIS) respectively.
Similarly the council has approved the contract for the additional works of Nine Hundred and Twenty-One Million, Nine Hundred and Thirty One Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-Six Naira, Eighty-One Kobo (N921,931,126.81) only for the ongoing contract for the Maintenance/Rehabilitation of
Auyo -Kafin Hausa Road to Messrs. ALREN Construction Company Limited.  Similarly, additional award of Consultancy Services of Sixteen Million, One Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Four Naira, Seventy-Two Kobo (N16,133,794.72) only to Messrs. Innovative Engineering Consultant.
Other approvals was continuation of support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) in the state with the sum of Four Hundred Million Naira (N400,000.000.00) only. This approval has completed the sum of One Billion Naira (N1,000,000,000.00) only earlier approved by the State Executive Council to the project account.
The disbursement of the sum of One Hundred and Seventy-Nine Million, Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Thousand Naira (N179,247,000.00) only as Direct Facility Financing (DFF) to the accredited Primary Health Cares (PHCs) and additional 17 PHCs across the 281 political wards in the state for the 1st and 2nd Quarter 2024 by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).
 Similarly, the sum of Sixty-Nine
 Million,  One  Hundred  and  Seventy  Naira
(N69,170,000.00) only is for the payment of monthly stipend for 79 Midwives and Community Influencers Promoters and Services (CHIPS Agents).
The  council also approved the Work Plan for the implementation of Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Project as presented by the Ministry of Health. The IMPACT Project is supported by World Bank with a total amount of One Billion, Two Hundred and Eighteen Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand and One Hundred Seventy-Nine Naira (N1,218,364,179.00K) only in the Work plan for the year 2024 for Jigawa State for revitalization of 161 Primary Health Care Centers in the State.
The State programme for Free Maternal Neonatal and Child Health Care (FMNCH) is now to cover free treatment for people with hypertension, diabetics and sickle-cell in all the State Government owned Hospitals across the 27 LGAs.
