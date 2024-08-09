Ojoto Women laud First Lady for Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo’s Operation Clean Anambra of Substance Abuse, Others

… Solicit Fund To Empower Indigents, Establish Tissue Factory

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Community Women Leader, Ojoto Akanasato Progressive Union, Women Wing (Inyom Ojoto), Hon Mrs Anthonia Okonkwo has lauded the wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Mrs Nonye Soludo for her pet project – ‘Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo’ which has embarked on a lot of life changing programs affecting Ndi Anambra positively.

Presenting her address during the 2024 General August Women meeting at the Town Hall Ojoto, Idemili South LGA, Mrs Okonkwo commended Her Excellency for carrying along all the Community Women Leaders from all the towns in the state while implementing her programs.

“We thank Dr. Mrs Nonye Soludo who is indeed a backbone to our solution Governor, Prof Charles Soludo (Charlinwamgbafor) ‘for caring for the health of women, youths and in extension all the residents of the state.

“Recently she invited us when she launched ‘Operation Clean Anambra of Substance Abuse, Cannabis, Mkpurummiri, Colos etc which is presently ravaging the lives of our young boys and girls. Ingestion of Hard drugs had influenced some youths to kill their parents. Some youths have become mentally deranged and there is a lot of fear and violence in the atmosphere because of the consumption of illicit drugs.

“We were sensitized to look out for ways to curb both peddling and ingestion of Hard drugs around our communities because when one person is affected it can pose danger to others. ‘If you see something, say something”.

“Health Living with Nonye Soludo also teaches us that every illness does not require medicine. Regular exercise is good for the body and we should engage in morning exercise to keep fit and scare sicknesses.

“She taught us to own a garden as a means to fight hunger and augment our means of livelihood no matter your profession or field of endeavor because nobody knows where the country is heading to,” Mrs Okonkwo said.

She further eulogized Governor Soludo for the free education given for Primary 1 to JSS 3, the free Antenatal and delivery for women and other infrastructural development ongoing in Anambra State.

” I must not forget the Transition Chairman ISLGA, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi who has shown Ndi Anambra that women are resourceful (Nwanyi bu ihe). Iyom Ife-Abata Idemili has ensured that many women and youths are self employed through the skill acquisition and empowerment she established in Idemili South,” said Mrs Okonkwo

Moreover, Mrs Okonkwo pronounced that part of the money to be realized in 2024 August women meeting would be used to empower about 12 indigent women from Ojoto Community to enable them carter for there family while the rest will be used to establish a mini Tissue production factory that will employ some women and youths and in the long run generate revenue for the Ojoto women’s association.

“I call on illustrious sons and daughters of Ojoto to sponsor our vision and 2024 projects. We are soliciting for funds to the tune of 10 million naira. About 3million will be used to buy things like grinding machine, fufu pounder or sewing machine to empower about 12 indigent women in our midst. 7 million will be used for a start to set up a cottage industry like Tissue production factory that can offer employment and generate income for Inyom Ojoto Akanasato,” Mrs Okonkwo stated.

She admonished the women from the Bible: Mathew 6v33 urging them to put God first and other things of life would be added unto them. She tasked all the women to shun idleness, remain united and pursue peace.

Highlight of the event was Launching of August meeting cake led by the Federal House of Representatives Member for Idemili North & South Constituency, Rt Hon. Harris Uche Okonkwo and his wife although represented by Hon Chukwubuikem ChuBoy, among other dignitaries.