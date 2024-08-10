8.4 C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
My life under threat for supporting APC – Obanla

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
A popular Nigerian video blogger and politician Elizabeth Obanla, on friday cried out that her life and that of her children were being threatened.

She said that if anything happens to her and her children Dorcas Adeyinka and Esther Aboderin also known as Esabod both United kingdom (UK) and United states (US) based bloggers should be held responsible.

Mrs.Obanla stated that the notice was to all Nigerians, the international community, her family, friends and colleagues that her life and that of her children are under serious threat.

According to her, ” though Dorcas Adeyinka is currently in police custody but I have received a phone call in recent time that the caller told me that they have been paid to take my life. My son also called to inform me that he was called by someone who asked him to go and beg Esabod. My take is that some people are trying to fight for Dorcas Adeyinka,” she said.

“Dorcas Adeyinka picked up quarrel with me because of my support for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and because Esabod has been against the Nigerian government so it was easier for me to be her enemy for throwing my weight behind the current administration,” she added.

