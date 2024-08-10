8.4 C
Controversy Trails Senator Ubah's Burial Date

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What could be better described as controversy has trailed the burial date of the former Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

This is coming as contradictory statements emerged concerning his burial date, with one of the statements proposing, and the other opposing.

Recall that a flyer and a statement purported to have been signed and issued by Ubah’s family, emerged on the social media over the weekend, announcing his burial date.

According to the flyer that has gone viral on social media, Ubah will be buried on Friday, October 11th in his hometown, Umuanuka, Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The flyer also contained a section calling for submission of tributes in memory of the late senator, and an email address through which the tributes should be submitted.

However, in another statement that emerged over the weekend, it was clearly informed that Ubah’s burial date had not been fixed by the family.

The statement, signed by Chigozie Udogu, Chief of Staff to the late Senator said the Ubah Family was still making arrangements and would formally announce the burial dates once everything is in place.

It further appealed to the public to continue to put the family in their prayers during this mourning period.

It reads, “This is to inform the general public that no official date has been fixed yet for the burial of Senator (Dr.) Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah (CON).

“The family will formally announce the dates for the burial when all arrangements have been concluded.

“Please continue to put the family in your prayers.”

Senator Ubah died in London on July 27, 2024. He was aged 52.

