Gov Hyacinth Alia To Welcome The Vice President, Kashim Shettima To Benue State

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, is set to welcome the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Benue State tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The Vice President is expected to arrive in Makurdi, the State capital around 10am for a one day state visit.

While in the state, Shettima shall commission a gigantic Benue Fashion Hub and the Benue Printing House, both located in the state capital.

It would be recalled that during his last visit to the state for the inauguration of the Expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinics in Makurdi, tagged “Benue Open for Business”, Shettima said President Ahmed Tinubu was set to establish a World-Class Fashion Hub in Benue State.

He said the project is a fulfilment of Tinubu’s promise of job creation and accessible capital to Nigerians and also a homage to the unparalleled spirit of industry that defines the people of Benue State He had also promised that the ultra-modern fashion hub would be furnished with all modern equipment

Governor Alia, who undertook to provide land and construct the needed infrastructure for the hub, has already fulfilled his side of the bargain, hence the Vice President’s visit.

The Governor is there inviting the public, particularly, business community, stakeholders and party faithful to join him in welcoming the AUGUST visitor to the state.