Lost Of Focus ; Cause Of End Bad Governance Protest, Says Soludo

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state has blamed the cause of End bad governance protest on the Country’s lost of focus in agriculture contending that NIgerians must go back to farm.

He further explained that the reason why Anambra state did not participate in the ongoing Nation Wide protests is because the state believes in converting challenges to opportunities.

Soludo who disclosed this during the launching of Farm To Feed Campaign stated that the youths of the state have become resolute in taking their destinies in their hands by finding solutions rather than embarking on mass protest.

“Some are protesting in some parts of the Nigeria but Anambra state is not protesting and I want to thank Anambra youths who have maintained peace and going about their businesses and all the markets in Anambra state are open ”

“The youths have resolved that thay want to take their destinies in their own hands to take positive steps to move their state and their country forward ”

“They are not protesting not because they don’t feel the pains but because they want to be part of the solution ”

Soludo recalled one of the hit tracks of late Sunny Okosun entitled Which Way Nigeria lamenting that for decades after the song was released Nigerians are still lamenting

“The song sang by the legendary Sunny Okosun in 1984 about Nigeria ,you will think that the song was sang yesterday and it simply tells us that Nigeria have been singing songs of lamentation for decades and it did not start today ”

“The fact is that we neglected agriculture, we neglected operation feed the Nation , green revolution and he said that was our doom ”

“Today what we have come to launch is the issue of collective citizen action in partnership with government to eradicate hunger once and for all in Nigeria”

“It is now time to do something and today we want to launch an initiative to turn our challenges into opportunities ”

Soludo also recalled that ;

“We fought the Civil War here in this part of Nigeria and there was nothing to eat and people were dying of kwashiorkor but we survived and this time again they say hunger in the land and we say we will not only survive, we will help to feed the rest of the Country ” he said.