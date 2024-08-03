Obi’s Aide, Others Deliver Stunning Lectures, As HREP, IGAHAF Train, Empower UNIZIK Students in Awka

As part of the effort to provide essential skills and knowledge to inspire and equip youth for a promising future to become capable, informed individuals who can drive positive change in society.

The Human Rights And Empowerment Project Ltd/GTE (HREP) with the support of IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation (IGAHAF), held a One-Day Intensive Youth Development And Empowerment Training at ASUU Secretariat Hall, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Speaking at the event in his keynote address titled “Reinventing Patriotism for a New Nigeria,” legal luminary Valentine Obienyem, a political aide to Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, highlighted the significant challenges facing various sectors of Nigeria, including economic instability, security concerns, educational issues, and political uncertainty. He noted that these challenges particularly affect the youth, who are just starting their lives.

Obienyem contrasted the current economic difficulties facing students with the relatively stable economy of the 1990s, acknowledging that many young Nigerians might consider opportunities abroad due to these challenging circumstances. Despite these hurdles, he emphasized that patriotism remains a crucial value.

“Patriotism involves a deep love and commitment to one’s country, often requiring personal sacrifices,” Obienyem said.

He advocated for a renewed sense of patriotism among the youth, encouraging them to engage in entrepreneurship and community activities. He stressed that these are crucial ways to contribute to national development and urged students to channel their patriotic spirit into actions that foster meaningful change and help rebuild the nation.

He emphasized the importance of skill acquisition and seizing opportunities, as these are key to both personal growth and the growth of the country.

In her lecture, Prof. Vivian Nwogbo, Dean of the Faculty of Education at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, articulated that success is a product of intentional actions rather than mere luck or chance. She stressed that achieving success demands purposeful efforts, a clear focus on goals, and unwavering persistence.

She emphasized the importance of engaging in conscious and deliberate actions, coupled with critical and analytical thinking. “Equipping yourself with knowledge and adhering to instruction is crucial,” she stated, referencing Proverbs 21:1, which says, “Who loves instruction loves knowledge,” to underscore the value of continuous learning.

Prof. Nwogbo also highlighted the necessity of improving personal qualities and the role of diligence and excellence in this process. According to Prof. Nwogbo, developing emotional intelligence is essential; individuals should not let their mood or personality be influenced by others’ actions or words.

Acknowledging that challenges are an inevitable part of life, Prof. Nwogbo advocated for continuous self-improvement and faith in God as pathways to success. She encouraged students to work on themselves, maintain resilience, and remain hopeful, recognizing that the future holds promise and beauty.

Prof. Kingsley Ubaoji, Lecturer of Applied Biochemistry, who is also the Academic Staff Union (ASUU), Chairperson, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, speaking on Leadership said it begins with leading self. He noted that as a leader, it’s not necessary to announce your position; stressing that true leadership is evident in actions, not titles.

Prof. Ubaoji questioned that the essence of wielding power is to use it wisely and not abuse it, ‘the way you structure your life creates the foundation for sustaining it. By taking charge of your own life, you cultivate discipline and organization, leading to a more fulfilling existence. In this journey, there is no competition with others, only a continual effort to improve yourself and become the best version of who you are.”

He urged on transparency as key to earning trust and respect, ‘’When people see integrity and honesty in you, they are more likely to support and defend you. Building and developing yourself ensures that you remain resilient, no matter what challenges come your way.’’

Material possessions should not compromise your humanity. One of the core qualities of a good leader is courage—the courage to stand up against wrongs and to lead with integrity. Be in control of your life, making decisions that reflect your values and principles.

Prof. Ubaoji urged students as leaders in the making to embrace their uniqueness and take pride in who they are, “true leadership is about being authentic and grounded, not swayed by external temptations or pressures,’’ he said.

In her remarks, Christine Ndife – Lawyer and pastor of Holy Ghost Ministry, Awka, spoke on ‘Selfless Service’ describing it as an act of giving time, energy, and resources to benefiting others without expecting something in return, “Selfishness is all about self. People who commit suicide are selfish. There is something good in you. Tell yourself you are valuable that will contribute to the benefits of others. The. Little selfless service will amount to something great in future.”

She stressed that sometimes little selfless service may not be appreciated but has a reward. “In rendering selfless service, you can get connection. When you render selfless service you are developing yourself, doing yourself good. Selfless service benefits yourself and the person you are doing. When you engage is selfless you gain access to special event. Your selfless acts opens doors of favour for you,’’ she said.

In his presentation, titled “Entrepreneurship-Filling the Gap of Human Need snd Solving Basic Human Problems As the Best Strategy for Success”, Dr. Kingsley Asogwa, lecturer of Applied Biochemistry, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, tasked students on the need to be problem solvers, more especially in difficult times to be successful.

Dr. Asogwa drawing from his personal experience advised students to always plan beyond school days noting that real life experience is different from that of the student and entails mastering a skill or vocation for a secured future.

“What you can do to make yourself comfortable is by solving problems for others, and this involves some determinants – the way you think determines your response. Those responses determine your emotions. Your emotion determines your action and your action births results,” he added.

The lecturer cum entrepreneur maintained that getting paid to do what you love doesn’t just magically happen and that means you have to define what success is all about and what working to translate it into desired outcome, ‘’one thing you should take from this is that success require you not relying on anybody to live or make a better life,’’ said Dr. Asogwa.

Etoh Collins, General Supervisor at IGAHAF, highlighted that the training aims to equip students with the skills and capacities needed to transition successfully from academics to society.

“We serve as a bridge between finishing school and entering the real world. Many youths lack the necessary skills to navigate society, and this empowerment training addresses that gap. We encourage young people to seize this opportunity to prepare themselves for the challenges and realities of life,” he remarked.

Barr. Gozie Moneke, Executive Director of HREP, encouraged to embrace initiatives that will empower, emphasized that the empowerment programmes aims to motivate students to act immediately, fostering a sense of urgency and purpose. The initiative encourages students to pursue their goals without delay, highlighting the importance of proactive decision-making and personal responsibility. Barr. Moneke urged students to take charge of their futures, stressing that they are not too young to succeed and can achieve great things if they seize the opportunity now.

The events rounded up with talents/skill presentations by the students.