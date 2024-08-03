Operation Farm to Feed: Stakeholders Hail Soludo’s Agricultural Initiatives, Say It’s Timely

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The leadership and stakeholders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for coming up with a well-thought-out agricultural initiative targeted at ending hunger in the state, saying that it’s a welcome development.

Chairman of the party in the L.G.A., Hon. James Onwuka, and the Secretary, Chief Amaechi Obiesili, at the flag-off ceremony of the Sustainable Action Against Hunger held at a farmland along the newly-constructed Amansea – Ndiukwuenu Road, said that the initiative was timely as it came at a time when many Nigerians were battling with hunger.

The duo said that the agricultural initiative, themed “Operation Farm to Feed”, if put into action and sustained, would help to maximally reduce hunger and ensure food security in the state and the country at large.

Also speaking, the Transition Committee Chairman of the L.G.A., Hon. ThankGod Anago; former State Auditor of the party, Chief Anthony Nchekwube (Dunga), Chief Lawrence Onwuzuka (Akpaka Achalla), and the Vice Chairman of the party in the L.G.A., Hon. Emeka Iliemene, in their separate remarks, commended Governor Soludo, saying that they were confident that the government’s target of ensuring food security in the state would be achieved if everyone queued into the initiative.

The party leaders pledged their total support for the Governor’s agricultural campaign, saying that they would take it to the grassroots for maximum results.

Being farmers themselves, the APGA leaders said that they agreed with the Governor’s ideas on farming, reiterating that they would give the campaign a “very strong push”.

Soludo, at the flag-off ceremony held on Saturday, spoke passionately about the need for people, irrespective of their status, to embrace farming as a measure against hunger, saying that it would help to ensure food security in the country.

Flanked by his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, the Governor, who encouraged civil and public servants to embrace farming, said that he had been inspired to partake actively in farming activities by his wife, who herself runs some farms in Awka, the state capital.

“I thank Ndi Anambra, particularly the youths, for choosing to farm instead of joining protests going on in various parts of the country. We have come here to say that it’s time for action,” Soludo added.

Also present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim; State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, among other members of the State Executive Council, and stakeholders, who all expressed gladness with the massive agricultural revolution going on in the state, where the Governor also recently flagged-off the distribution of over one million, forty thousand (1,040,000) seedlings, comprising 700,000 oil palm (akwụ); 200,000 bread fruits (ụkwa); 50,000 bitter kola (akị ilu/ugoro); 50,000 kola nuts (ọjị); and 40,000 pawpaw (unere ezi) — all free of charge to Ndị Anambra.

More photos from the Farm to Feed event: