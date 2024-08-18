Local Government Election In Bauchi: APC Rejects Results

By Umar Usman Duguri.

The major strong political party, The All Progressive Congress (APC) Bauchi State, has rejected the results of the just concluded Local Government Election in the state.

This development came after the State electoral body announced that the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had won all 20 LGAs.

Dissatisfied with the results, the APC is demanding for the immediate resignation of the State Electoral Commission (BASIEC) Chairman, Alhaji Ahmad Makama and cancellation of the election

The APC described the election as “clear broad-day robbery of franchise and murder of democracy committed by Bauchi State Electoral body”

“As stressed in our Press Conference delivered August 16 2024, the APC never relents in upholding the firm view of the electorate that elections must always be free, fair, credible and in line with the international best practices,” Chairman of the party, Alh. Muhammad A. Hassan, told journalists in a press conference in the early hours of the day.

“Thus, we acted within the confines of the law in preparing well to participate in the Local Governments election which was billed to be conducted today by Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) and which turned out to be a political gimmick of PDP led administration in Bauchi State.

“BASIEC chaired by Alhaji Ahmad Makama chose to sacrifice the mandate of the people of loyal citizens in the purportedly conducted Local Governments Election across the 20 Local Government Areas of Bauchi State.

“As we rightly pointed out yesterday, BASIEC had no intention of conducting a free, fair and credible election.

“What we witnessed today (August 17) in all the 20 Local Governments was a deceitful drama and mockery of innocent electorates and politicians.

“The purported election was characterized by all sorts of irregularities including inadequate election materials, withheld sensitive materials and result sheets, votes allocation to PDP, absence of Returning officers to make official declaration of results, abandonment of election materials at Polling Units by fleeing electoral officers and non-election in most

of the Polling Units across Bauchi State.

“Of particular reference are these instances:

“for instance 1. In TORO Local Government Area, all the Election Materials were left in BASIEC Office heavily guarded by security personnel and NO election was conducted in any of the Polling Units of TORO LGA as at the moment of this Press Conference. It is quite ridiculous and scornful for BASIEC to have winners declared in any of the Polling Units or electoral Wards of the entire Toro LGA.

“2. In Bauchi Local Government Area where the exercise was closely monitored, APC candidates won the election in all the Polling Units where votes were cast, however there was no presence of Returning Officers to make valid declaration of winners in presence of electorates EXCEPT the returning officer of HARDO Ward of Bauchi LGA who was spotted and properly guarded until he declared the APC candidate, MUHAMMAD SALIM AHMED YERO as winner of the election in that Electoral Ward.

“3. In Tafawa Balewa LGA, there were deliberate mix-ups in delivering the election materials as election materials meant for some Polling units were exchanged with those of other Polling Units from different electoral Wards, which turned the election an exercise in futility.

“Further still, we have seen instances where the PDP agents had a field day in ballot box snatching,, massive thumbs printing of ballot papers for PDP and votes allocation to PDP candidates across all the Local Governments of Bauchi State.

“In view of the foregoing, we, as a political party categorically condemn and reject the entire purported LG elections in question.

“We blame the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) chaired by Alhaji Ahmad Makama for failing to ensure the right thing is done at the right time and for failing to resist the PDP Government in its quest for political dominance against the popular will of the people of Bauchi State.

“We reaffirm our stance that the purported LGA election is unacceptable and we shall explore all legal avenues to reclaim our mandate and ensure that the right thing is done, always”

The APC demanded that, “Having lost confidence in the management team of BASIEC” for the resignation of the Chairman of the Commission “having failed to uphold the sanctity of his subscribed Oath of Office”

The party also unconditionally demands Bauchi State Government dissolve the current management of BASIEC and “reconstitute a credible team to conduct a fresh Local Government election that would be free, fair, credible and in line with the international best practices”

Meanwhile, the PDP appreciate the results, commending the BASIEC for smooth conduct of the election.