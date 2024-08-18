Alleged N423bn Fraud: ‘You Have A Case To Answer, Court Tells El-Rufai

A High Court sitting in Kaduna State has declined jurisdiction in the fundamental rights suit filed by the immediate past Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, against the state House of Assembly.

The court sat via Zoom on Monday, July 2024, during which the presiding judge, Justice R.M Aikawa took motions from the applicants on Monday, July 29, 2024.

However, in two separate rulings which he delivered virtually on July 30th, Justice R.M Aikawa, held that the applicant failed to prove any circumstances that would warrant setting aside the court proceedings as requested by the applicant.

Therefore, the court ruled that El-Rufa’i has a case to answer.

Justice Aikawa also dismissed El-Rufai’s application for recusal, saying the applicant failed to provide cogent reasons or facts for the court to do so, as established by a number of cases decided by the courts.

Furthermore, the judge rather than dismissing the suit as requested by counsel to the respondents.

The judge exercised his powers under Section 22(2) of the Federal High Court Act and transferred the case to the Chief Judge of Kaduna State for determination.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.

All efforts to reach El-Rufai or his media aide proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.