8.4 C
New York
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Alleged N423bn Fraud: ‘You Have A Case To Answer, Court Tells El-Rufai

N/West
Alleged N423bn Fraud: ‘You Have A Case To Answer, Court Tells El-Rufai
Nasir-El-Rufai

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

A High Court sitting in Kaduna State has declined jurisdiction in the fundamental rights suit filed by the immediate past Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, against the state House of Assembly.

The court sat via Zoom on Monday, July 2024, during which the presiding judge, Justice R.M Aikawa took motions from the applicants on Monday, July 29, 2024.

However, in two separate rulings which he delivered virtually on July 30th, Justice R.M Aikawa, held that the applicant failed to prove any circumstances that would warrant setting aside the court proceedings as requested by the applicant.

Therefore, the court ruled that El-Rufa’i has a case to answer.

READ ALSO  How US Court Authorized Chinese Investors to Seize Nigeria’s Assets

Justice Aikawa also dismissed El-Rufai’s application for recusal, saying the applicant failed to provide cogent reasons or facts for the court to do so, as established by a number of cases decided by the courts.

Furthermore, the judge rather than dismissing the suit as requested by counsel to the respondents.

The judge exercised his powers under Section 22(2) of the Federal High Court Act and transferred the case to the Chief Judge of Kaduna State for determination.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.

All efforts to reach El-Rufai or his media aide proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
BREAKING: Kidnapped Anambra Commissioner, Wife Regain Freedom
Next article
Local Government Election In Bauchi: APC Rejects Results

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Protests: Human Rights Groups Protest Against Internet Disruption  

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.