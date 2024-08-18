Mother, Five Children Die After Consuming ‘Danwake’ Delicacy In Kano

Residents of Karkari village, in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, have lost their lives after eating Danwake, a local Hausa delicacy.

The incident occurred at late Malam Abdulkarin house, last Thursday.

A neighbour to the family Garba Muhammad told this medium that due to economic hardship and hunger, the widow who was the one catering for her five children used an expired cassava flour to prepare the food.

“Eating the food led to the death of the six members of the family, including the mother.”

Those who lost their lives include Alhakatu Abdulkarim and her five children; Bashir, Firdausi, Hafsat, Usman and Jamilu.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relation Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said six members of the family who ate the food were rushed to Gwarzo General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by doctors.

Kiyawa added that investigation had commenced to ascertain the cause of their death.