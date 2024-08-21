8.4 C
Kano anti-graft agency arrests perm sec, Kwankwaso’s nephew, 3 others for alleged drug supply scam

Crime
Rabiu Kwankwaso

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Kabawa, and four others for alleged multi-billion naira drugs supply scam.

Also arrested by the commission was the chairman of the Association for Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Bashir, and the Managing Director of Novomed Pharmaceuticals, Garba Kwankwaso.

Bashir is also the chairman of the Tauroni local government area of the state while Garba is the nephew of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Leader, Rabi’u Kwankwaso.

The suspects were accused of conniving to award a contract to Novomed for the supply of drugs to 38 LGAs, thus violating public procurement laws.

Preliminary investigations revealed that each of the 38 LGAs paid N9.150 million to Novomed for the procurement of drugs but the drugs were not supplied.

The commission spokesman, Kabiru Kabiru, confirmed the arrests to journalists on Tuesday.

He said the investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Kabiru said the commission was working to unravel the full extent of the alleged scam and bring those responsible to justice.

He also confirmed that the suspects were in the commission’s custody at the time of filing this report.

