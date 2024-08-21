MOSOP Disown Call For Protest Over East-West Road

The attention of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has been drawn to media reports credited to one Oscar Imeabe threatening to cause a civil crisis over the on-going East-West Road project. MOSOP wants to make it unequivocally clear that Mr Oscar Imeabe is not its publicity secretary as claimed in the reports. MOSOP will further state that the general public should discountenance all statements emanating from Oscar Imeabe as it does not represent the position of MOSOP on any issue whatsoever.

MOSOP is saddened that some few individuals have commercialized the gains of the Ogoni struggles of over three decades, masquerading in the name of MOSOP and using threats to force companies and government agencies to make compromises in their favour. We denounce this greedy, selfish and fraudulent practices championed by mosop merchants and urge the general public to discountenance the aforementioned statement.

For the information of the general public, MOSOP wishes to state that its secretariat has not issued any statement of threat over the East-West Road project. While we have issues with the handling of the East-West Road project, we strongly believe in constructive engagement and have not contemplated calling out Ogonis for a public protest over the project.

Mr Oscar Imeabe is not the Publicity Secretary of MOSOP and it is our instruction therefore, that all statements from him or any other individual should be discountenanced.

We should further state that following the national executive elections of MOSOP which took place in 2018 culminating in the election of Mr Fegalo Nsuke as president of MOSOP on December 19, 2018, the outcome of that election was challenged at the federal and state high courts and are still pending before various courts of competent jurisdiction. Consequently, the Central Committee of MOSOP, being the highest decison-making organ of the organization empowered by its constitution had in December 2021 met and unanimously decided that all further actions regarding elections be put on hold pending the determination of on-going court cases.

MOSOP expects all parties to maintain the status quo and not form illegal splinter groups such as the ones peddled by Engr Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, Oscar Imeabe and others. We will insist that if an election is challenged, the winner remains in office until the court decides on legal challenges. This happens even in the election of the Nigerian President where the election tribunal, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court will make pronouncements while the elected president remains in office.

The formation of splinter groups is disrespectful of the courts and illegal. MOSOP therefore urge the promoters of splinter groups to desist from further encouraging indecency and illegality in our society.

We therefore urge the general public to disregard all statements from Oscar Oscar Imeabe as he does not in any way represent MOSOP.

Signed:

Alex Akori,

Secretary-General,

MOSOP