Justify the confidence, carry everyone along – Gov. Bala Mohammed charges newly sworn LGA chairmen

Bauchi State Governor,  Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has charged the newly sworn in chairmen  of the twenty Local Government Areas of the state to work hard in order to justify the confidence and trust bestowed in them by the citizens.
Mohammed was during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected chairmen, stating that the election, which has produced the  chairmen, their deputies, as well as the councillors, was successfully conducted freely and in fairness.
He, however, congratulated the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for its victory at the poll, extending it to the other political parties for winning some Councillor-ship seats.
Governor Bala while reiterating the commitment of his administration to uplifting the economy of Bauchi state, said the result of the recent election is a testimony of the trust and confidence the citizens have in his administration, hence the need for collaborative effort to provide additional infrastructural facilities as it is time for governance.
Local Government Election In Bauchi: APC Rejects Results

