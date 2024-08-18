Group to Senator Shehu Buba: Mention one of your classmate, institution

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A group under the auspices of Bauchi State Concern Citizens has challenged Senator Shehu Buba Umar to mention one institution and one classmates of his principal in order to show the World that, his paymaster has the constitutional requirements of leading our great Nation.

Accordingly, the group described Senator Shehu Umar Buba member representing Bauchi South Senatorial District who is the chairman Senate committee on National Security and Intelligent as a political opportunist whom is renown for double speak, blackmail and betrayal.

Addressing the journalists at a press conference held at CFA hotel Friday in Bauchi, the chairman, Comrade Aliyu Ladan and Bulus Gambo said the group also expressed its total annoyance, dismay and dissatisfaction on the overall conduct, actions and behaviour of the Senator.

According chairman of the group, Comrade Aliyu Ladan said the recent attack on the governor by the Senator has only succeeded in exposing the innate character of the Senator as an in grate, serial betrayer, enemy of the masses and a first class deceiving, unfaithful, disloyal, hypocrite all molded into one.

He said that “in case the Senator Shehu Umar Buba has foggotten, that it was the same person he was attacking who picked him from the gutter, wash and dressed him in resplendent clothing and even made him caretaker Chairman in Toro Local Government, but to our chagrin. Dispite the fact that our ameable Governor was fully aware of his batrayal for Governor Isa Yuguda by conivine with enemies to end his political career. And he is now paying the Governor back in his Characteristics ungrateful manner and language.

Similarly, “the Senator only crumb of luck came during the 2023 general elections on account of Governor Bala Mohammed magnanimity who allowed free and fair election to hold in the state, unlike what it obtained in other states where by the ruling party undermined the process in favour of its candidates.

“we therefore, challenged Senator Shehu Umar Buba to mention one institutions, one classmate of his principal in order to show the World that, his paymaster has the constitutional requirements of leading our great Nation”,.

Recall that the Senator Shehu Umar Buba has criticised Governor Bala Mohammed over hardship being faced by the people of Bauchi under his led administration bad governance as well as challenge him to produce the support given to the state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to alleviate the suffering of the masses comprising of millets, fartilizer among others.