‘I am an Igbo man’ – Jamaican reggae legend, Buju Banton reveals

Music
Buju Banton

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
Jamaican reggae legend, Buju Banton, has revealed that he has Igbo heritage.

Speaking recently on the ‘Drink Champs’ podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Banton stated that his tribe, Maroons originated from the Igbo tribe of Nigeria.

He lamented that their Indigenous land is now being threatened by the current Jamaican government which is bringing Chinese and other foreigners into their region to displace them.

He said, “Our Indigenous way of life and our land are being threatened by the current government of Jamaica which seeks to bring Chinese and other nationalities into the Cockpit region which is an Indigenous sacred region to usurp us the Maroons as the warriors.

“Maroons are some of the Indigenous warriors on my Island. We fought the British relentlessly. We are called Blackmaroons. My generation originated from Nigeria. I am an Igbo man according to my bloodline.”

