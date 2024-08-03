Imo: Cleric Bags 8 Years Jail Term For Raping Member’s Wife

An Imo State High Court presided over by Justice TN Nzeukwu on Wednesday, July 31 sentenced a pastor to eight years imprisonment for raping the wife of a member of his church.

Pastor Desmond Eke, founder of Deliverance Ministry of the Good Shepherd, Umuihita Avu Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State was found guilty of taking advantage of the woman who had vested so much trust in him.

Pastor Eke stood trial on a three-count charge of raping the woman, who is also a member of his church and administering a stupifying substance on his victim which made her dizzy and weak.

According to the prosecution counsel Chioma Emuka, it was while in the dizzy state that Pastor Eke took advantage of the woman, who woke up to consciousness while he was still inside her.

Emuka said on enquiry on why he had to violate her, the pastor told the 25-year-old woman that his semen was holy enough to deliver her of the marine spirit that was disturbing her.

In his judgement Justice Nzeukwu convicted Pastor Eke on the two count of breaching trust and raping the woman but discharged him on.count two which bothers on inflicting of injuries during the rape.

The jurist reasoned that since the woman was not completely conscious during the incident there was no way injuries could result since there was no resistance.

Before the judgement, defence counsel, Ohaka standing in for Nwaneri of Dauda Chambers had pleaded that his client had been of good behavior having been present in court throughout the trial without jumping bail.

He pleaded that instead of full sentence that his client be put on probation.

Recall that this is the first case to be prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in the state.

A civil society organization, Onurube reported the matter and has followed it up to its logical conclusion.

Speaking on the case, Convener of Onurube, Marjorie Ezihe lauded the court for convicting the pastor.

She believes the conviction would serve as a deterrent to others who seek to have carnal knowledge of women without their consent.