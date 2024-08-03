8.4 C
Nekede Zoo Land: Owerri Community Protest, Tells Uzodinma, Fidelity Bank To Respect Court Verdict

Published:

The people of Umuejechi Village of Umualum Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State have called on the State Government to keep off the land where the defunt state Zoological and Wildlife Park was sited.

They also called on the state government to respect the consent judgement delivered by a High Court in Suit No HOW/603/2918, in respect of ownership of the land.

They further warned the public particularly Fidelity Bank, Afrexim Bank and Marriot Hotels to desist from any form of transaction in respect of the land with the Imo State Government.

The people gave the warning during a protest on Friday, July 26, 2024, within the precincts of the defunct Zoological and Wildlife Park, Nekede.

The protest rally was undertaken mainly by women from the community.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, the Chairman of Umuejechi Central Assembly, Sir Samuel Achugbue, explained that the land measuring over 27 hectares belonged to the Umuejechi Village.

Achugbue pointed out that both trial and appellate courts have ruled in favour of the village against the Imo State Government.

Achugbue who is also the Chairman of Umuejechi Land Committee, noted that the matter was still pending at the Supreme Court wondering why the Imo State Government under Senator Hope Uzodinma, would not obey or respect the status quo pending the determination of the matter by the apex court.

He explained that the consent court judgement which ceded part of the land to the state government, also demanded the state government to leave the part that accommodated the Zoo for the villagers with huge financial settlement.

He regretted that Governor Uzodinma has swept the judgement under the capet since assumption of office.

According to him, the Imo State government under Uzodinma is indebted to the village to the tune of over N80million since six years.

He therefore, called on the Imo State Government to abide by the the subsisting consent court judgement over the land in the interest of equity, justice and fairmess.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Umuejechi Central Assembly and Umuejechi Land Committee, Donald Nzuruike, appealed to the Imo State Government to take part of the land given to it in compliance with the consent judgement and leave the part belonging to the Umuejechi Village.

The protest rally comes on the heels of rumoured plan of the Imo State Government to sell the entire land, to Marriot Hotels in partnership with Fidelity and Afrexim Banks

