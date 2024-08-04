Hunger Protests: Deputy Speaker Kalu Not For Ndigbo – IPOB Lawyer

A legal practitioner and lead counsel of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has called on politicians to rise above parochial interests and work towards addressing ethnic profiling.

According to him, the viral video by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, calling on Igbo not to join the protests against high cost of living in Nigeria was for personal interest.

Ejiofor in a statement said that historically, Igbo across Nigeria have been victims of violence during times of crisis or protest, often in the hands of fellow citizens and even Nigerian security forces, who are meant to protect them.

He said, “In a recent viral video, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, stated, “Igbos Should Sit-At-Home And Not Join The #EndBadGovernanceProtest Because They Will Be Slaughtered If They Participate.”

“My Thoughts: I find this statement from a prominent Igbo political figure deeply concerning, as it essentially sought to encourage Igbos to waive their constitutionally guaranteed rights. If Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu had advised Igbos to refrain from participating in the #EndBadGovernanceProtest for any reason other than the fear of being slaughtered, I would not have criticized him as harshly, nor would many others who think critically.

“For those of us who analyze such statements, the implications of this reckless remark highlight the precarious status of Igbos in Nigeria, now seemingly acknowledged and cowardly reinforced by their political leaders – individuals who should be vigorously combating the longstanding injustices faced by their people.

“It is alarming that today, our innocent mothers, sisters, and brothers are routinely abducted across southeastern states and consequently whisked away under the guise of hunting for criminals, without any significant public outcry, and our political leaders remain silent or feign ignorance of this brazen violation of the rights of Igbos.

“I have consistently argued that security forces are aware of the locations and identities of the criminals wreaking havoc in our communities and should be capable of identifying these targets and apprehending them. Instead, they target vulnerable individuals based solely on tribal identification, leading to their enforced disappearances.

“Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, hailing from Abia State, should have firsthand knowledge of the hundreds of innocent Biafrans abducted during military operations in the state and still being abducted till tomorrow. This is a critical moment for him to speak out against such acts and advocate for the release of those wrongfully arrested during the exercise and still held in unknown captivities.

“I cannot, under any circumstances, support or condone the violent criminals who are terrorizing our land, abducting Biafrans, and killing Biafrans/security operatives. This represents a grave crime against humanity and must be condemned. However, it is essential to ensure that innocent individuals are not punished for crimes they did not commit.

“While Igbos are certainly not immune to the economic hardship currently bedeviling the entire nation, the South East region has endured both criminal and security siege for the past three years, which has likely contributed to their reluctance to participate in the #EndBadGovernanceProtest.

“The notion that they would be slaughtered for exercising their constitutional right to protest is an unfortunate reality. However, for such a statement to proceed from someone who should be leading the fight against these injustices/scourge is, at the very least, profoundly condemnable.

“Adding to this alarming scenario, a recent tweet from the Lagospedia Twitter handle on July 27, 2024, has exacerbated tensions. The tweet called for a massive protest, #IgboMustGo, scheduled from August 20 to 30, 2024, urging Igbos to leave the southwestern states and relocate their businesses. It also asked Yorubas living in the south East to return home. Such statements only serve to deepen the divide and perpetuate the cycle of violence and discrimination against the Igbo community.

“This call for expulsion is not just an attack on the Igbos but a serious security threat to lives and properties of all igbos across the Nation. It underscores the urgent need for our political leaders to address these issues with the seriousness and commitment they deserve.

“The continuous marginalization and endangerment of the Igbo people within Nigeria’s political landscape is a grave injustice that must be urgently addressed.

“Our leaders must rise above parochial interests and work towards addressing this ethnic profiling.

“The consistent promotion of ethnic baiting against igbos must stop, and the time is now!”