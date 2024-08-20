Flood submerges half of Gadiya Village in Bauchi Destroy 200 houses, 300 farmlands

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Flood has submerged half at Gadiya village in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The flood destroyed about 200 houses, washed away over 300 farmland and completely leaving villagers stranded.

The village head of Gadiya Alhaji Yau Umar said over 100 people becomes refuges in his palace and hundreds of people stayed in the mosque, Schools as temporary shelter.

He said over 200 people lost their homes and over 300 farms were submerged by the flood. The village head appeal.to the Government and philanthropist to come to their aid.

A resident, Amina Gadiya who spoke to newsmen yesterday by telephone, said the flood destroyed almost half of the village because many houses in the village, most of which were mud. She said many farmlands belonging to the villages were washed away.

Amina expressed concerned over what he termed the state government’s nonchalant attitude to the plight Gadiya people and surrounding communities.She said they were facing the crises of lack of food shelter and clothes as many people in the village lost their job to earn a living while children are crying for hunger. Amina appealed to Nigerians to keep the villagers in prayers for divine interventions, adding that kindhearted people should come forward to assist them in whatever ways they could to put an end to the sufferings.”

Some residents said they could not sleep many days before they were eventually sacked from their abodes by the flood Residents told our reporters told that the men in the village spent several hours rescuing women, children and those trapped in collapsed houses as emergency rescue from authorities was elusive.

Effort to get the comment of Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency failed as senior officials of the agency said they need clearance from above before giving information.

They confirmed that many Houses and farmlands in Gadiya were destroyed.

They said they are waiting for approvals and release of government assistance that they wil take it to the victims