ANAMBRA: ANSIEC, IPAC Engage in Crucial Dialogue, As LG Election Date Approaches

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In furtherance of its bid to ensure a credible and widely accepted local government election in Anambra State, the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), on Tuesday, engaged in an extensive deliberation with the members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the State.

Held at the Commission’s headquarters in Awka, the interactive session, which drew State Chairmen and Secretaries of the various political parties, centered on the preparation and key concerns about the proposed September 28, 2024, local government election in the state.

ANSIEC had recently announced the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, after which it embarked on engagements with relevant stakeholders and groups in the state, one of which is the IPAC.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairperson of ANSIEC and Anambra State Electoral Officer, Magistrate Genevieve Osakwe, reaffirmed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to delivering a free, fair, and transparent election that reflects the true will of the people of Anambra State.

Magistrate Osakwe, who acknowledged the significance of the upcoming election, also noted that the success of the election is not only the responsibility of ANSIEC but also that of all political parties and stakeholders involved.

“We, at ANSIEC, are determined to ensure that this election is conducted in the most transparent manner possible, in full compliance with the legal frameworks guiding electoral processes in Nigeria,” she stated, while also stressing that the Commission’s collaboration with the IPAC is critical to the success of the entire electoral process.

However, the interactive session was not without commendation, expression of what many described as “perceived irregularities”, as well as outpouring of hearts by some members of IPAC on some of the steps so far taken by ANSIEC in its preparation for the election.

In their separate remarks, some IPAC members, including the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Chigozie Igwe, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Chief Basil Ejidike expressed their concerns over what they described as an absence of an updated voters’ register in the state for the conduct of the election, as well as the inadequate time for the parties to prepare for the election.

Contributing, the State Secretary of the Labour Party, Barr. Okoli Akirika, who emphasized that what is worth doing is worth doing well, also cited some legal provisions relevant to the concerns raised by the IPAC members.

On his own part, the State Chairman of the Boot Party, Mr. Okeke Chika Jerry, who highlighted the broader implications of electoral irregularities on national security, said the electoral commission must do everything possible to conduct an election that is not only credible but also perceived as such by the majority.

These concerns notwithstanding, various members of IPAC expressed confidence in the capabilities of the ANSIEC Chairperson and her team to deliver, urging them to take swift action to address the concerns in the interest of a successful election; while also assuring to take part in the election, upon the addressing of their concerns.

Earlier speaking, the State Chairman of APGA, Barr. Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, who commended the ANSIEC for the giant steps so far taken in the preparation for the election, said that APGA is ready for the September 28 poll and would diligently follow the process, as stipulated in the election timetable and schedule of activities released by INEC.

While noting that APGA’s readiness is not unconnected with the efficiency and effectiveness of the party’s internal operational mechanisms; Barr. Obi-Okoye, who also spoke in an interview with newsmen, said some of the activities contained in the ANSIEC timetable are affairs that are to be internally handled or carried out by the respective political parties. He, therefore, wondered why some political parties should blame or crucify ANSIEC because they don’t have a functional internal operational mechanism as a party to swiftly handle such affairs within the given time.

The Anambra APC Chairman also frowned against what he described as arguing legal matters in public gatherings while there are courts, adding that anyone or political party who feels that the whole or any of the steps and processes being taken by the ANSIEC towards the election is contrary to the provisions of the law should go to court to challenge same.

Responding to the expressed concerns, the ANSIEC Chairperson, Magistrate Osakwe, who said the Commission had always consulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant sections of the laws in every relevant step they take towards the election, assured that the ANSIEC will receive a certified true copy of the voter register for the election from INEC in one or two days time.

Magistrate Osakwe, who also made some clarifications on some other views and concerns raised by the various political parties, however, assured to further review them, and revert to the IPAC where necessary, in line with the Commission’s avowed commitment to give Ndị Anambra the best local government election ever.

In his vote of thanks, the IPAC Chairman in Anambra State and State Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Comrade Uche Ugwoji commended ANSIEC for its proactive approach in engaging political parties and other stakeholders ahead of the proposed election and for acknowledging the concerns expressed.

While noting that every political party in the state is willing to participate in the election; he also emphasized the IPAC’s readiness to work with the Commission to actualize its vision of conducting a free and fair local government election in the state, but, however urged that the raised concerns be reviewed and addressed.

Comrade Ugwoji, who noted the need for ANSIEC to maintain a continuous dialogue with IPAC and other relevant stakeholders, further expressed optimism that, with such collective efforts, the upcoming election would set a new standard for local government elections in Anambra state.

Also in attendance at the forum were other members of the ANSIEC Board, including Sir Chinedu Anthony Nnalue, Mrs. Bernardine Obande FCA, Barr. Osita Cyril Igbokwe, Helen Ifeyinwa Umeh, and Mr. John Emeka Okeke.

Photos from the event: