Flood Is Coming, Be on Alert — Anambra Govt Warns Prone Communities

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Communities and local government areas that are flood-prone in Anambra State have been warned to be on alert and be prepared ready, given the risk of flooding expected to peak by the end of August and into September this year.

The warning was contained in a statement issued to newsmen over the weekend by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu, who said the development is attributed to upstream activities in Niger Republic and Mali.

According to him, those in flood-prone areas are by the statement, warned of the rising water levels of the River Niger, given the information from the Director General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr Umar Mohammed on Friday, floodwaters from countries in the River Niger system are gradually moving towards Nigeria, starting with Kebbi State.

“Flood prone Local Government Areas such Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North, Ihiala and Ogbaru are advised to be alert,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “While assuring that dam operators at Kainji and Jebba, situated on the River Niger, have been informed and are on standby, the agency stated that the dams are not currently spilling water from their reservoirs as of August 22.

“The risk of flooding is however, expected to peak by the end of August and into September.

“Anambra communities along the River Niger system are therefore advised to remain vigilant.”

