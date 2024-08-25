Anambra Govt Warns, Vows to Deal with School Heads Over Abuse of School Premises

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State government has vowed to severely deal with any principal that allows the premises of their school to be used as venue for wedding reception, and other forms of public social gatherings unrelated to education henceforth.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh gave the warning in a statement issued through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ifeoma Agbaizu.

“This is a warning to all principals and head teachers to desist from using school premises as a commercial venture,” the statement partly reads.

The Commissioner further explained that the reason for the ban is to protect school premises and infrastructure from being messed up, as has been the case.

“Henceforth, any principal or primary school head teacher who indulges in such an act will be severely dealt with,” the Commissioner reiterated, warning the school heads to keep to the directive.