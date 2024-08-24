8.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Search
Subscribe

INSECURITY: Anambra Is Getting Much Safer, But… — Soludo

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has asserted that the state is getting much safer by the day.

The Governor disclosed this while speaking after a Town Hall meeting recently convened by the state government with a view to finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the state, among other reasons.

Held in Awka, the Town Hall meeting, which was attended by some top government functionaries, also had in attendance, the security chiefs, traditional rulers and town union leaders of the various security agencies in the State.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Governor Soludo said that the forthcoming local government election in the state was also discussed at the meeting, alongside the insecurity in the state.

READ ALSO  It Is a Fallacy to Say That Awka Big Men Are Sponsoring Cultism — Ọzọ Jeff Nweke

The Governor maintained that Anambra State is much safer, but, however acknowledged the “need to do a whole lot more.”

His words: “We just had interactive sessions with the leaders of communities, the traditional rulers, the Present-Generals of communities, and then the local government chairmen, as well as the Commanders of the various security agencies.

“Two main items: Number one is to get them briefed about the forthcoming local government election in this state, and get all the communities fully informed and briefed and mobilized to participate. This is democracy, we shall prepare credible elections. That’s number one.

“Number two is to discuss the systemic insecurity that has engulfed the nation and how we’ll continue to respond as a state. Anambra is getting much safer, but we need to do a whole lot more.

READ ALSO  ANAMBRA: ANSIEC, IPAC Engage in Crucial Dialogue, As LG Election Date Approaches

“And then the involvement of the security of the communities at the various levels to take ownership of the securities of their communities, and of course with the overarching support of the state and the official security architecture, was also discuss. And I think, overall, we’re ready to go. Anambra is on the rise, and we’ll keep getting better.”

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra market Mgbuka Obosi Embarks on installation of Solar lights against insecurity 

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  It Is a Fallacy to Say That Awka Big Men Are Sponsoring Cultism — Ọzọ Jeff Nweke

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.