INSECURITY: Anambra Is Getting Much Safer, But… — Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has asserted that the state is getting much safer by the day.

The Governor disclosed this while speaking after a Town Hall meeting recently convened by the state government with a view to finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the state, among other reasons.

Held in Awka, the Town Hall meeting, which was attended by some top government functionaries, also had in attendance, the security chiefs, traditional rulers and town union leaders of the various security agencies in the State.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Governor Soludo said that the forthcoming local government election in the state was also discussed at the meeting, alongside the insecurity in the state.

The Governor maintained that Anambra State is much safer, but, however acknowledged the “need to do a whole lot more.”

His words: “We just had interactive sessions with the leaders of communities, the traditional rulers, the Present-Generals of communities, and then the local government chairmen, as well as the Commanders of the various security agencies.

“Two main items: Number one is to get them briefed about the forthcoming local government election in this state, and get all the communities fully informed and briefed and mobilized to participate. This is democracy, we shall prepare credible elections. That’s number one.

“Number two is to discuss the systemic insecurity that has engulfed the nation and how we’ll continue to respond as a state. Anambra is getting much safer, but we need to do a whole lot more.

“And then the involvement of the security of the communities at the various levels to take ownership of the securities of their communities, and of course with the overarching support of the state and the official security architecture, was also discuss. And I think, overall, we’re ready to go. Anambra is on the rise, and we’ll keep getting better.”