Flood cuts off Kano-Maiduguri highway

Heavy downpours Floods have cut off a significant part of the Kano-Maiduguri Expressway at Malori-Guskuri, a community in Katagum local government area of Bauchi State.
Reports has gathered that the development has rendered the road impassable, forcing motorists to use alternative routes to their destinations.

Speaking at the scene on Thursday, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, emphasised the importance of the road, which serves as a critical link between the North-West and North-East parts of Nigeria.

The governor appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene and repair the damaged part of the highway to ease the transportation of goods and services for the overall benefit of the citizens.

‘’The urgent intervention by the federal government was necessary to prevent carnage and associated hardships on the highway, Bala Mohammed appealed.

Governor Mohammad added that his administration would work out apt modalities to maintain some of the Federal Roads in the state as the rainy season continues.

