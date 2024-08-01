8.4 C
New York
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Search
Subscribe

1 Youth 2Skills: Idemili South Chairman Lauds Soludo as Most Youth Friendly Governor

S/East
1 Youth 2Skills: Idemili South Chairman Lauds Soludo as Most Youth Friendly Governor
1 Youth 2Skills: Idemili South Chairman Lauds Soludo as Most Youth Friendly Governor

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Chairman, Idemili South Local Government Area, Hon. Mrs Amaka Obi(Iyom Ife-Abata) has described Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State as the ‘Most Youth Friendly Governor’ in Nigeria.

Mrs Obi gave the commendation shortly after Governor Soludo flagged off the second phase of 1Youth2Skills which targets about 8620 youths in the state,

Speaking to newsmen at the International Conference Center, Awka she said that the Solution Governor has brought solution to the unemployment, idleness, hunger, which is capable of misleading youths into social vices, misdemeanor and crime saying that the present administration is passionate about influencing the lives the youths positively.

“Youths have been given great opportunity by the present administration to contribute their quota towards the development of the state. Many youths and young adults have been appointed into Governor Soludo’s cabinet as Commissioners, SSAs and Heads of Agencies. He is also empowering the youths through this skill acquisition after which the beneficiaries are established with money ranging from 250,000 to 500,000 naira for start-up kits.

READ ALSO  Anambra Architects Predicts More Building Collapse. Faults ACTDA"s Order On Construction

Mrs Obi advised the participants to make use of this great opportunity saying that Idemili south youths will continue to support Governor Soludo.

She appreciated His Excellency for the human capital development which will make the youths employable , exportable and employers of labour thanking him for creating a peaceful atmosphere for various youth organizations to operate in the state.

However, the first phase of the program trained 5,000 youths in skills such as igba boi (apprenticeship), mentorship, and more, resulting in many of them becoming employers of labor. For the second batch, the program received 183,000 applications, out of which over 8,000 individuals were selected due to limited spaces available.

Earlier in his address, Governor Soludo expressed gratitude to the youths for their responsible citizenship and for choosing to take their destinies into their own hands. He acknowledged the importance of proactive action and emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that the youth are useful to society.

READ ALSO  Public Urination in Onitsha: Arrest Ejike Odife over endemic corruption, extortion

“The goal is to transform Anambra State into the largest skill hub and create opportunities for the youth to become millionaires and global contributors.

“The program has five systematic pillars, including apprenticeship schemes, entrepreneurial skills training, formation of cooperatives, business financing schemes, and mentorship programs.

“In the last batch, two billion naira was disbursed to qualified trainees, and an additional 2.5 billion naira startup capital has been set aside for beneficiaries through the Anambra Small Business Agency”, he said.

The governor further urged applicants to take the program seriously and assured them that it is not a handout but an opportunity for those willing to make a decent living.

Moreso, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, commended Governor Soludo for his commitment to the initiative. He praised the governor for creating a model that focuses on quality and aims to raise 1,000 youth millionaires annually.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Police Launch Manhunt, As Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint with Bomb in Anambra
Next article
Flood cuts off Kano-Maiduguri highway

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Nwifuru To Empower 1300 Youths With #1million Each

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.