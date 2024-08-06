8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Search
Subscribe

ESG: Firstbank Wins 2024 Euromoney Award For Nigeria’s Best Bank

National
ESG: Firstbank Wins 2024 Euromoney Award For Nigeria’s Best Bank
ESG: Firstbank Wins 2024 Euromoney Award For Nigeria’s Best Bank

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

FirstBank, the West African premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider has emerged the winner of the prestigious Euromoney Award for Nigeria’s Best Bank in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable banking and finance practices in its 130 years of existence.

Following a rigorous and highly competitive selection process, FirstBank was awarded Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG in 2024 by the respected and renowned Euromoney Awards for Excellence. This award honours FirstBank’s contributions and unwavering commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance investments in Nigeria, facilitated through innovative financial solutions and initiatives.

Euromoney recognized FirstBank’s significant progress amongst other areas in the implementation of an ESG management system, which facilitated the screening of N4.2 trillion new transactions for potential ESG risks in 2024. In support of Nigeria’s green transition, FirstBank funded a $10 million solar energy project, expanding access to off-grid solar solutions in Africa and Asia through a pay-as-you-go model; committing N16 billion to develop four modular independent power plants for a major beer manufacturer, enabling it to shift from diesel generators to more sustainable energy sources and significantly reducing production costs. Additionally, FirstBank started a tree planting campaign in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation to plant over 50,000 trees in 2024 demonstrating the Bank’s dedication to ESG as a business agenda.

READ ALSO  BREAKING NEWS: House Of Reps Leadership Bans Members From Whatsapp Groups, Public Speaking Out And Freedom Association/Forming Of Any Group

Expressing her delight on the recognition, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney said: “We are thrilled to receive the Euromoney Award for Nigeria’s Best Bank in ESG. This recognition is a testament to the power of enabling Giants in our employees, businesses, and communities to achieve success. At FirstBank, we believe that sustainability is a driver for growth and innovation. Our approach to sustainability is built on three pillars: Citizenship, Stakeholder Management, and Impact Management. This award validates our efforts to create a sustainable and inclusive future for all our stakeholders, and we are committed to advancing continuous positive impact in the marketplace, workplace, environment, and communities we serve.”

READ ALSO  Lost Of Focus ; Cause Of End Bad Governance Protest, Says Soludo

According to Euromoney, the “Awards for Excellence” – is the definitive annual awards programme of the global banking industry. The awards represent the highest distinction to the banks and bankers who matter most in an industry where differentiation is highly sought after and exceptionally difficult to demonstrate.”

Amongst other awards, FirstBank recently added to its awards kitty, Best SME Bank in Nigeria and Best Bank in Africa, Best Private Bank in Nigeria, and Best Private Bank for Sustainable Investment in Africa by Global Finance, for its exceptional leadership in integrating sustainable practices into its banking operations.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Borno to curtail influx of unaccompanied children coming to Maiduguri
Next article
North East Labour Party Stakeholders Commend INEC for Evicting Abure, Condemn Non-Recognition of Omar as Interim Chair

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Igbo in North won’t be part of protest - IDA President.

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.