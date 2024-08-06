8.4 C
Borno to curtail influx of unaccompanied children coming to Maiduguri

N/East
Borno: Zulum appoints Usman Aliyu as DG, Borno State Agency for Great Green Wall
Borno: Zulum appoints Usman Aliyu as DG, Borno State Agency for Great Green Wall

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Borno State Government has reiterated its commitment to address the influx of unaccompanied children into the state.

The commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, stated this following a State Security Council meeting on Monday.

Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno State, chaired the meeting, which was held in the council chamber of the government house.

The commissioner said, “The Council met today, Monday, August 5th, 2024, to review the security situation in the state. After a thorough review of all that happened from August 1st to 5th, the council reached some resolutions.”

He added that among the resolutions reached, the security council agreed that the transportation of unaccompanied children to Maiduguri shall be monitored and controlled from now on. He said, only children identified as having parental and pastoral care will be allowed to enter the state capital.

” The Borno state government has pledged to continue supporting the security operatives in fulfilling their obligation to maintain law and order in Borno.

” The council resolution was to ensure all cases of arrested hoodlums are sped up and prosecuted.

The commissioner equally noted that juvenile cases would be treated accordingly, and the Ministry of Justice was mandated to develop a juvenile justice system immediately.

He urged the general public to support the security forces with native intelligence to help maintain peace and stability in Borno State.

