EFCC X’s Account Not Hacked

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some unsubstantiated claims in a section of the media suggesting that the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Commission has been hacked and hijacked by unknown individuals. The Commission wishes to categorically state that these claims are false and misleading.

Contrary to such unfounded claims, the Commission’s official X account has not been compromised in any way. While attempting to update certain information on the Commission’s biography on the app, a technical glitch occurred. This issue was promptly reported to the X Support Team and the process of restoring the account is now in its final stages.

The EFCC’s official X account will be fully functional soon and we appreciate the understanding of all our stakeholders during this period.

All other verified channels of communication of the Commission are still available for our regular news and information.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity