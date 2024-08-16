Breaking: Anambra Commissioner And Wife Kidnapped. Aid Killed.

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra state Commissioner for Youth Hon Patrick Aghamba and his wife have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

Similarly the Commissioners Special Assistant was reportedly killed by the gunmen.

It is not clear if the incident happened in Anambra state but it was gathered that the trio were on their way to Abuja to attend the wedding reception of the first daughter to Gov Charles Soludo Adaora when the incident happened.

Recall that Hon Patrick Aghamba had just recently flagged off the One Youth Two Skills program of the state government and had also attended the traditional wedding ceremony of the Governor’s daughter at Isiofia last Saturday in Aguata local government area.