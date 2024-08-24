EFCC arrests 35-year-old Abuja billionaire internet fraudster, seizes posh houses, cars and jewelry

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one billionaire by name Hyginus Nkwocha for an alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering in Abuja.

In a statement on Thursday, Dele Oyewale, spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, said the 35-year-old Nkwocha was arrested at the Ever-Green Estate in the Lugbe area of Abuja on Wednesday.

Oyewale said the suspect was taken into custody after operatives acted on credible information that confirmed his involvement in internet-related offence.

He said items recovered from the suspect includes “a sum of 2,200 dollars, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and a MacBook”.

“Other items recovered include a gold chain and pendant, a gold bracelet, a gold neck chain, a Mercedes Benz ML 350, a Chevrolet Camaro, and a Mustang car,” he added.

“Also recovered are some properties at Cookies Court 2, located in Ocean Palm Estate, Ajah, Lagos; Unit C8, Lugbe Airport Road, Abuja; and Cookies Court 2, 2nd Avenue, Ocean Palm Estate, Ogombo, Lagos State.”

The EFCC spokesperson added that the suspect will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

In February, the EFCC arrested 26 suspected fraudsters in Abuja.

Items recovered from them includes a Toyota Tacoma, a CLS Mercedes 450, three Lexus cars, 40 phones, and seven laptops.

In the same month, the agency arrested 14 undergraduate students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) for suspected internet fraud.