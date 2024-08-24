Unizk Reads Riot Act Against Campaign For Governing Council Election

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has resolved to discipline lectures involved in the unauthorized campaign for four vacant seats at the institutions Governing Council.

To this end the Management of the University is to come down heavily on the lectures involved in this act.

According to the release by the Special Adviser to the Vive Chancellor on Information and Public Relations Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu the Management said.

“It has come to the notice of the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University that certain staff of the university have commenced unauthorized campaign for the impending Governing Council elections””

“The management strongly disapproves of the unauthorized public campaigns being conducted by certain individuals seeking to occupy these vacant positions on the University Council”

“These individuals have been creating WhatsApp groups and engaging in other forms of public mobilization, which are not allowed”.

” University management unequivocally condemns these actions and the activities of these persons to undermine the peace of the University'”

“We urge all concerned to desist from these activities immediately. The University is committed to ensuring a transparent and orderly process for the election of Council members following established processes”

“Any attempts to influence or manipulate this process, including unauthorized campaigning, will not be tolerated”

“The management is considering taking appropriate disciplinary measures against those already found to be involved in these activities, which may include disqualification, from consideration for Council positions”

“We appeal to all members of the University community to uphold our values and respect for institutional processes and values

regarding the Council membership elections” he said