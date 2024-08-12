Doguwa tackles Jibrin, says I’m the biggest threat to mushroom NNPP, Kwankwaso, not APC, President Tinubu

* Asks Jibrin to respond to allegations of killing of 7 persons dangling over him

* I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 before noon on election day; Insha Allah

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, OON, has punctured the bogus claims of Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa (NNPP, Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency), that he is a threat to All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Kano State.

Jibrin had, in reply to Hon.Doguwa’s statement, challenged him to respond to the allegations of killing of 7 innocent persons dangling over him when he (Jibrin) purportedly led a group of thugs to attack the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during 2019 campaigns, said Doguwa is a threat to APC and President Tinubu in Kano State.

Reacting, Doguwa, in a statement, said like a thief in the night, Jibrin shied away from responding to allegations of the killing of seven persons during the campaign for the 2019 general elections. The police arrested Jibrin along with 70 suspects who perpetrated the crime.

” I’m not a political liability in Kano; instead, as you know, I’m an asset, a source of pride and a goldmine to the APC both in the state and the country.

” Today, I stand tall in the Kano political landscape to be the only member legitimately elected under the platform of the ruling APC in the whole Kano South Senatorial District. Despite all odds, I returned to the House of Representatives with flying colours.

” Yes, I’m the only big threat to the erratic NNPP government and the self-acclaimed national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso (Of course, my political mate and a colleague in the 3rd Republic at the House of Representatives),” he said.

He talked about the failure of the NNPP government in Kano State, noting that the party performed woefully in Kano.

” NNPP is doing nothing to develop the economic and social well-being of our people and the state. Instead, they ended up chasing shadows and playing the politics of vendetta and vengeance, unfortunately,” he said.

H appealed to the leadership of the APC to appoint him as the coordinator and director-general of the campaigns of the party in Kano, saying he would deliver the state, Insha Allah, before noon on election day.

“I want to use this opportunity to respectfully request the leadership of our great party, APC, to graciously allow me to coordinate and serve as a Director General of the Kano State APC Campaign project in 2027, I vouch to deliver APC Gubernatorial and Presidential results before 12 noon

(Insha Allah),” he said.

He added that he has never been found wanting in the parliament.

” I have never been found to be a traitor, mischievous or disloyal to any of my principals. I have always served and discharged my legislative duties with due diligence, humility, honesty, dedication and utmost respect for my colleagues and principals. I was never suspended or found wanting for the over 33 years of my work as a member of the House of Representatives.

“Today, with all humility, I’m the longest-serving member in the country. And by the grace of Allah and the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives under Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

” My peaceful nature and attitude can best be confirmed by my mutual relationship with my constituents, the traditional rulers, clerics and above all, my timely support to the different security agents: police, the military, Civil Defence and the local vigilante group whom I support in many ways, ” he said.