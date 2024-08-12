8.4 C
New York
Monday, August 12, 2024
Police Confirm Killing Of Lecturer, Deputy Registrar, Others In Taraba Attack

N/East
map of Taraba

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

The police in Taraba State said a lecturer at the Federal University Wukari and deputy registrar of Taraba State School of Health Technology, Takum were among the passengers killed by gunmen along Takum-Wukari road early Monday morning.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba police command, DSP Kwache Gambo, confirmed the killed to our correspondent in a telephone interview.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that six passengers and a driver were killed at a boundary area between Taraba and Benue states along Takum-Wukari road.

It was gathered that among the victims was a secondary school principal who was transferred from a secondary school in Takum to another secondary school in Wukari Local Government Area. He was reportedly on his way to report in the new  school he was posted when he was killed.

It was learnt that  the lecturer from the Federal University Wukari was returning to Wukari after spending the weekend with his family in Takum.

A source from Takum town said there was serious tension in the community following the killing of travellers who were all  indigenes of the town.

 

 

The source further stated that soldiers were however sent to patrol some areas around the town to calm the situation.

