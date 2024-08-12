Imo: ISOPADEC MD, Orie Resigns

The Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Orie, has resigned of his position and thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve.

Orie made his resignation known on Monday through a short note he made available to newsmen.

He said his loyalty, support and membership to Governor Hope Uzodinma and APC is intact, promising to use his position as a political leader in Ohaji/Egbema and Imo State to continue working the Governor and APC party.

The letter reads, “Good morning all.

This morning, I have decided to resign my position/Appointment as the Managing Director/CEO of ISOPADEC.

I have no problems with the Governor or Government of Imo State that prompted me to resign, it is not every political leader in Imo that has a political appointment. I remains APC political leader both in Ohaji/Egbema , Imo State and Nigeria and I am still working for the Governor General of South East His Excellency Dist.(Sen) Hope Uzodinma.

“The Governor is more than a Governor to me. He is my friend and family member. I know very soon today social media will start spreading rumors and fake news.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone who supported me on this assignment as the Managing Director/CEO ISOPADEC. I want to thank especially my colleagues in Government House, SSG, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staffs, Dr. Mrs. Irene Chime, Commissioners and Special Advisers/Assistants, all the members of Imo State House of Assembly. You all made my job very easy. I am still very much around with you guys. I also want to thank my immediate constituents of oil production Local Government of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru East for all your support and show of love during my tenure as MD ISOPADEC.

“I also want to say a very big thank you to all my brothers and sisters,all the Traditional rulers and leaders of Ohaji/Egbema LGA for the support and love I received from you as the MD ISOPADEC.

“Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Governing Board/Management /Staffs of ISOPADEC you guys are amazing people…God bless you all.”