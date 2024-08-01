BREAKING: Protesters Troop To Buhari’s Residence, Emir’s Palace [Daily Trust]

8.4 C
BREAKING: Tension In Daura As Protesters Troop To Buhari’s Residence, Emir’s Palace

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
Angry protesters trooped to the residence of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, on Thursday.

The protesters, in their numbers, joined the #EndBadGovernance nationwide demonstration.

The protest turned violent in some states, leading to deaths and forcing at least three governors to declare curfew.

The mob which attempted to break into the residence of the former number one citizen said they were fed up with the economic situation of the country.

“They set up bonfire in front of the former President’s house and were chanting loudly,” a witness told Daily Trust via telephone on Thursday.

In a video reviewed by Daily Trust, young persons were seen shouting on top of their voices.

“Bama yi! Bama yi! Bama yi!,” the crowd chorused in Hausa.

The term, which literarily translates as “we don’t want”, is usually used as a form of disapproval during protests.

 

It took the intervention of an unidentified person who came out of Buhari’s residence to address the angry youths.

The person, according to the witness, asked the mob to select one person to speak, while he would be recorded and the video shown to the Nigerian leader.

After this, the angry youths reportedly headed for the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk.

One of them was reportedly shot on the leg by security operatives who were trying to disperse them but the protesters refused to back down.

Daily Trust understands that security has been beefed up in Daura as a result of the incident.

 

 

Details later…

