NNPP govt, Naja’atu, other opposition figures blamed for violence in Kano

The violence unleashed in Kano on Thursday is to be blamed on the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP government and some opposition figures.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and the Director General of the Tinubu/Shetima, Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Alhaji Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, made the assertion during a media briefing in Kano.

He noted that the extension of an open invitation to protesters to the Government House coupled with his careless comments, which undermines the authority of the police in Kano, encouraged arson and looting in the wake of the protests.

Abbas asserted that it was undiplomatic for a sitting governor to openly attack the police authority, which has been rendering its duties based on constitutional provisions.

He also pointed accusing fingers at some opposition figures like Naja’atu Muhammad for her inciting comments on the planned national protests.

The Chairman further noted that the governor should not allow personal grudges he bore against the person of the state police commissioner in the state to undermine the security of life and property he is supposed to protect.

Abbas stated that being an opposition state, politics largely played a part in the governor’s decision to exploit the situation to its advantage.

At this trying moment, leaders should direct their energies in dousing tension not to exercerbate it. It is a well-known fact that APC through its National Chairman Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on the organisers of the protest to sheath their sword and adopt dialogue approach with the Government. It is unfortunate that as a Governor Alh Abba Kabir opted for staging the protest against the wise counsels of our Ulamas, leaders of thought, and stakeholders who wished Nigeria well.

He observed that the instigated violence was also part of the grand plan to attack the Palace at Gidan Nassarawa, where the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero resides